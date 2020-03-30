Positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dominica increase to 12

Dominica has reported another confirmed case of COVID-19.
The total number of positive coronavirus cases on the island now stands at 12.
National Epidemiologist, Dr Shalludin Ahmed made the announcement at a press briefing which ended a short while ago.
He said the case is a 70-year-old person who has been admitted to hospital
More to come.
