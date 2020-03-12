Preparations underway for Antilles Episcopal Conference Youth Assembly in Dominica in 2021

Plans underway to host about 800 Catholic youth from the region at the Antilles Episcopal Conference Youth Assembly (AECYA) to be held in Dominica for the first time in July 2021.

Bishop of Roseau, His Lordship Gabriel Malzaire, told Dominica News Online (DNO) during a recent interview that a Committee has been set up and charged with the task of preparing for the event.

“We have a committee in place that is working tirelessly in terms of the logistics and the organization of the programme. So, we are really looking forward for a fantastic experience,” Bishop Malzaire said.

He said the participants, comprising young people and young adults, will be brought together from the 19 dioceses in the region.

“We are expecting 400 from the region and 400 from Dominica,” Malzaire stated. “It will be an exciting moment.”

He said the conference will include cultural presentations, cultural sharing, teachings from the Bishop and from various people and questions from the youth.

According to Bishop Malzaire, the AECYA is also meant to help rejuvenate young people in the Caribbean and for the first few days, “we will be going to parishes to do mission work, visiting people in their homes.”

He said the young people will be very active during that week.

The AEC Youth Assembly (AECYA) is the region’s premier gathering of Catholic youth and young adults. The inspiration for the AECYA came from World Youth Day (WYD), the worldwide gathering of Catholic youth and young adults and was first held in Curacao in 1999. In 2003, it was held in Trinidad & Tobago, 2009 in Jamaica, 2012 in St. Lucia, 2015 in Antigua & Barbuda, and 2018 in Martinique.

The AECYA 2021 will be held in Dominica from July 15-26, 2021.