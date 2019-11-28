Press statement from the Office of The President issued on November 28, 2019 Dominica News Online - Thursday, November 28th, 2019 at 1:03 PMShareTweetSharePinDownload (PDF, 770KB)
So basically nothing was achieved. A signing of a piece of paper which will be ignored. This Code of conduct was drafted in 2009. Have you all ever seen Reginald Austrie adhere to it? For the amount of maypuis Moselle Williams got in 2014. So what was achieved. Nothing! A complete waste of 2 hours and we are still no closer to electoral reform. Voter list still hasn’t been cleansed, no I.D to vote.
if de President isn’t open minded enuff to invite de media to a press conference where he can be asked questions then i have no time for this release.
de President and Skerrit are pushing that violence talk
on de ground we know who intimidating who
we know who threatening who too
we don’t expect de police to protect us
we don’t trust carbon
we don’t trust de outgoing PM either!
We know Lennox Linton is known for going against his word so let’s see if he will continue his campaign in a “peaceful” manner like he indicated to the President.
The statement refers to the 2009 General Election!
ADMIN: It refers to the code of conduct first being signed in 2009 and is the same code of conduct signed by the parties ever since.