Press statement from the Office of The President issued on November 28, 2019

November 28th, 2019
Download (PDF, 770KB)

  1. Smdh
    November 28, 2019

    So basically nothing was achieved. A signing of a piece of paper which will be ignored. This Code of conduct was drafted in 2009. Have you all ever seen Reginald Austrie adhere to it? For the amount of maypuis Moselle Williams got in 2014. So what was achieved. Nothing! A complete waste of 2 hours and we are still no closer to electoral reform. Voter list still hasn’t been cleansed, no I.D to vote.

  2. dissident
    November 28, 2019

    if de President isn’t open minded enuff to invite de media to a press conference where he can be asked questions then i have no time for this release.

    de President and Skerrit are pushing that violence talk

    on de ground we know who intimidating who
    we know who threatening who too
    we don’t expect de police to protect us
    we don’t trust carbon
    we don’t trust de outgoing PM either!

  3. DA MASSIVE
    November 28, 2019

    We know Lennox Linton is known for going against his word so let’s see if he will continue his campaign in a “peaceful” manner like he indicated to the President.

  4. Darren James Sylvester
    November 28, 2019

    The statement refers to the 2009 General Election!

    ADMIN: It refers to the code of conduct first being signed in 2009 and is the same code of conduct signed by the parties ever since.

