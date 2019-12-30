Primary school teacher wins 2019 DBS Christmas Song Contest

Dominica News Online - Monday, December 30th, 2019 at 3:03 PM
Vernella Henderson performing at the 2019 DBS Christmas Song Contest. Video screenshot

Vernella Henderson of Portsmouth, who resides in Salisbury, has emerged as the winner of the DBS Christmas Song Competition for 2019.

The teacher at the Christian Union Primary School beat nine other contestants to top the competition which was held at Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Sunday night.

In second place was Nathaneal Durand of Petite Soufriere while Liston Edwards of Castle Bruce came third.

“Feels good! You don’t expect it but it feels really, really good because it was tight; it felt really tight to me. I am happy!” Henderson said during an interview with State-Owned Radio DBS shortly after her win.

She received the edge with her song “My Christmas Angel. “

“I got engaged earlier this year. I just want to express it in some way. Singing it to everybody in Dominica is a little different. It just means a boost in confidence, a win for team Vernella, it’s just a good feeling,” Henderson explained.

Her winning prize was a cash prize of four thousand dollars amongst other prizes.

This the second time that Vernella has won the DBS Christmas Song Competition.

The other competitors were; Cyril Elf Henderson, Royette Laurent, Kerniff Challenger, Wyllis Joseph, Delight Peter, Lisa Ernest and Jenna Roberts.

