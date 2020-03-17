Prime Minister of St. Lucia goes into self-quarantine

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 at 7:12 PM
Allen Chastanet

Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Allen Chastanet, has gone into self-quarantine.

According to a statement from the Office of The Prime Minister in St. Lucia, Chastanet “was as of this morning feeling unwell and in accordance with the established protocols went into self-quarantine.”

The statement added prime minister immediately stayed away from all of his meetings and engagements.

“In keeping with the protocols as advised by the Chief Medical Officer the Prime Minister has been tested for COVID-19 and we await the results,” the statement continued. “As soon as the results are available, the public will be informed.”

