Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s 2020 Christmas Message

As we look back upon the past year, I would like to acknowledge everyone who worked diligently to see us through this challenging year. Thanks for your dedication to country. May this Christmas bring you many reasons to smile. Share this wonderful time of year with those near and dear to your heart.
Watch a video recording of the PM’s 2020 Christmas message at this link: https://www.facebook.com/SupportRooseveltSkerrit/videos/737313140226911/
29 Comments
Dominicans are living under a monarchy, they have a king.
Skerrit should buy one helicopter for the main Roseau hospital as a new year gift for the people. The hospital needs their own helicopter.
DOMINICANS! WAKE UP! Take a good, long look at what the inside of the palatial residence of the PM looks like. Not even Queen Elizabeth lives in such opulence.
While Mr. Skerrit, his wife, Melissa, and their two American-born children live in unbelievable luxury at the expense of poor taxpayers, these said taxpayers sleep under tarpaulin roofs, get soaking wet at the slightest prolonged drizzle of rain, and go to bed on an empty stomach. Some can barely afford one meal per day.
Vacate the palace Mr. Skerrit. You have more than enough money to build your own mansions. Let that $768 000 per annum($64 000 monthly) go to the poorest of the poor to help to uplift their lowly standard of living.
A good LEADER tries to raise the living standard of every citizen regardless of political affiliation; social status; academic achievement; religious beliefs or ethnicity. The majority of the population climb the social ladder together.
In Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit and his overly daft disciples are filthy rich while 99%of the residents are beggarly poor. Skerrit and his ministers enjoy steak, lobster, fine wine and Johnny Walker Black during the Christmas Season while ordinary Dominicans are given cheap, salty ham and cholesterol laden turkey to feast on.
This is exactly what is expected of a moronic, uneducated, dictatorial, unscrupulous, egotistical, sadistic fake doctorate leader. He enjoys the best of what the country has to offer while the common man is leashed to the foot of his dining table to devour the crumbs that accidentally fall to the floor while he and his family indulge in fine dining.
This guy is demonically WICKED!
Dominica Dat cold nuh that there must be fire burning in a fireplace to keep the house warm!!!
Notice, it is not only one fireplace that corrupted crook has burning you know; it is two!
That boy is absolutely mad, or he is frightened; in a sense of the Antiguan definition of the the word.
In Wesley we say ” never see, come see; ” how the hell can anybody have fireplace in
a house burning in Dominica?
The man is ignorant, outright frightened; somebody has made a fool out of Roosevelt again!
Sometimes in the daytime air condition might be required; considering that outside temp, could exceed 91 degrees, and even at that by five o’clock in the afternoon that’s not needed.
All one have to do is open their windows.
Roosevelt is totally delusional anyway; he want to be like us living in America, and Europe.
Only in Dominica eh!
The second one is a mirror image. Are you blind? Millionaire like you doesn’t even have enough money to get good spectacles. Get out of here you poser.
Skerrit looking very scared. Is he thinking about the blessing 2021 might bring to Dominica in his absence?
Unfortunately Skerrit your tenure so far as Prime Minister has not worked for me and our people of Dominica.
To date under your tenure you have not elevated our ailing Dominica to the obvious standard of Socio-economic development and also our poor people continue struggling under your failed leadership and incompetent Questionable Labour government.
Wake up Our Dominicans. Gods 🙏 Blessings
Mr. Skerrit has proven himself to be one of the world’s most notorious liars. So much so that everything he speaks should be punctuated by a question mark.
The man has received billions from the sale of the country’s passports but has the people living in abject poverty and the country tethering on complete economic collapse.
Here are just a few things that can be done with the CBI billions:
1) Create well funded social programs to assist the desperately needy- the least among us.
2) Build proper and well equipped shelters for battered women, recovering substance abusers, vagrants, etc.
3) Build a new network of roads and bridges to stir economic development.
4)Incentivize small businesses with interest free loans.
5) Make Dominica the envy of the Caribbean by developing Medical Tourism.- A State-Of-The-Art medical facility where cancer and dialysis treatment, neurosurgery, convalescence, heart and kidney transplants can be done.
Think outside the box!
Well done Mr PM for your good and hard work for Dominica,and Dominicans. Please continue to work for the people. God bless you and the nation.
You are one sick puppy without putting to fine a point on it!
Sybil, who gave you this nonesensical benign thoughts, or you woke on the wrong side of you Corrupted Labour government bed?
Are you based in Dominica’ interest or you one of these Blind loyalists Bat of this Corrupted Labour government and its incompetent failed, immnature Skerrit.
After 20 long years Skerrit as this inmature failed Prime Odd Minister has killed our economy, agriculture, and employment/jobs for our suffering jobless people.
Under failed incompetent Questionable inmature Skerrit and his failed questionable Labour government has killed all income resources of our Development, agriculture and created this fake Bobolistic Red Clinic where our struggling people and families in poverty crested by failed incompetent Questionable inmature Skerrit and therefore has these suffering to walk up 5th Floor to failed Skerrit to receive Bobol Red Clinic deceptiveness money then have these struggling people cry out and say. “.We love our PM”. Love PM my foot. “Skerrit Go to…
How about stop stealing country revenue and stop manipulating the less fortunate. With that red shirt all you missing is some horns a 3 prong fork and a snake tounge hissing garbage. While you and you wife fleecing the state there are civil servants who cannot make 25k a year. Pacify them with ham and turkey. Apre lucifer ce skerrit needs to be our new moto moving forward.
Yukkkkkkk! If this is a “real” untouched photo of Roosevelt then I dare say that he is in trouble healthwise. He looks horrible but god is good all the time. Looks like the sudden passing of a “VERY Dear friend” to him after an ALLEGED combative meeting and what might have been a last supper is taking a toll on the illegitimate PM. Those who can see let them see, those who can hear let them hear, those who can think let them think and hopefully those who are charged to investigate will fully INVESTIGATE.
The EVIL that men do shall surely live with them. No one should be cremated without the full consent of loved ones and after a thorough investigation. I for one await the day Pierro and Roosie remains are exhumed and forensically tested . Oh what a day that will be.
Beautiful background PM. Is that at your home?
A gilded prison, can not even use the bathroom without a guard.
Mr. Skerrrit, your actions are so loud that I can’t even hear you even when you scream. Dominicans need deeds not more empty, vacuous rhetoric.
Let HONESTY replace CORRUPTION; SELFLESSNESS replace SELFISHNESS; INCLUSION replace EXCLUSION; TRUTH replace LIES; UNITY replace DISUNITY; CIVILITY fireplace CRUDITY and finally LOCALS MUST ALWAYS be given PREFERENCE concerning the country’s resources over FOREINGERS.
Do these and Dominica will soar to unprecedented heights.
Oh, me Almost nearly cousin you old Mountain Chicken Crapaud Crapo Mentality doctor Punjab HiFU, welcome to the world of aging nuh!
You head balled, you face look ole an black eh!
Dem say dem voted you almost thirty years ago cause you young and handsome nuh, nut dem dimples gan wah dem an you go do now.
You little ole corropted black wet rat!
I boy could be you papa, or you daddy, but you look older dan I boy ya oui!
Roosevelt boy, this kid here getting tired of giving you hell, I doh know if in 2021 I go give you so much hell; I getting burnt out now!
But you look older than I eh!
Your message no good it stinks, me real cousin Lennox message flawed yours again!
You are full of it, man. Get out of here!
You are one who barks at a flying bird you know! “Only a foolish dog barks at a flying bird” you silly little rat!
I suggest you install a fireplace in you house or tent, and make yourself a fool baking yourself like doctor Punjab; because it is now zero below zero in Dominica.
It snows in Dominica more than all of Europe, North America, and Antarctica combined oui!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Francisco please the man want to feel at home in hell.
I think you are correct; the devil and his children like plenty of heat eh; and the devil usually dress up in red too, so perhaps doctor Punjab is getting accustom for when he takes his seat in hell oui!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Oh, what a thing!
@Francisco, I like that answer to your comment Wesley beach, really gave you a kick up your black hole, I love it!!!
Give me a kick; anybody who try to kick I in my butt, must fall flat on their behind oui!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Have you ever seen a little three feet man try to kick twelve feet tall giant?Well, picture that; by the time the little man lift one foot to kick, because he is short of a length, he usually falls backwards flat on his behind!
But what my eyes seeing on the left behind Skerrit’s arm dere nuh? Skerrit’s oven that catch fire? Melissa forget to turn off the oven or wha?
Or a chimney fireplace dat dere?
A chimney fireplace depiction in Dominica? Nah man…..
Aye, quick…call the Nissan Frontier fire van dem fellas gave the Grandbay fire service the other day. Ask them to go check on Skerrit to make sure the oven fire in the video background doesn’t get out of control.
Tenks.
Channel 1; until you brought it to attention, I certainly did not notice Roosevelt Skerrit has a fireplace in his house or wherever he is renting!
What a joke, a fireplace in a house is not installed for decoration: in North America and Europe, it is not even a must-have in many homes, okay! We do not have winter in Dominica; so this man is simply making a fool of himself sitting in front of a fireplace.
Look at the year-round temperatures in Dominica.
The hottest month in Dominica is September which varies between 76/91 degrees, the same applies to October. November varies between 90/76 degrees fahrenheit. In December, the temperture ranges between 73, and 88 degrees fahrenheit.
We are in winter this very minute in Los Angeles, where I have a residence, where I spend Christmas, I also have another residence outside of Los Angeles, none have firplace, they hace centrial heat and air, right now my heater is not activated!
Cont:
Something is wrong with Roosevelt and Melisa, last year is the same crap they did by celebrating the American holiday “Thanksgiving” which is not traditional in Dominica.
We are descendants of Africans, where Thanksgiving is not celebrated, we were enslaved by the British, American, and Portugues, and Dutch; after slavery, we were colonized by the British who do not celebrate Thanksgiving so it is quite obvious that thanksgiving is not in our culture, so I don’t understand Roosevelt thing about celebrating Thanksgiving in Dominica.
You and Melisa are trying to impress Dominicans that they are a colony or state of America, pretend as much as you wish America does not have any part of Dominica, you Roosevelt exists in your delusion wonderland, and that is why you are ignorantly sitting in front of s fireplace in in Dominica where the temperature is between 73 and 88 degrees. Roosevelt stop being ignorant; 70 degrees is ambient, one anybody can tolerate that no…
What Christmas message Skerrit has to offer when everything he does is anti Christ and the spirit of Christmas? Christmas is about giving, loving and sharing with others. How could Skerrit have a Christmas message when he gives his turkey and ham to everyone of his supporters, whether they rich or poor but continues to his message of hate to those that don’t support him to the point that he, as prime minister will not even give those that didn’t vote for him a bone from his turkey or ham? Is that Christianity and the message of Christmas, pastor BJ, pastor Bobbles and pastor Peter R? How do those who claim to be Christians enjoy their turkey and ham Skerrit give them, when they know many that even poorer than them were not given a bone to suck simply because they did not vote for Skerrit? The good Lord causes his rain to fall on the roof of both the poor and the rich, as well as those who serve him and those that don’t serve him. According to Skerrit, go to hell to Skerrit and…