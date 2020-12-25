Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s 2020 Christmas Message

As we look back upon the past year, I would like to acknowledge everyone who worked diligently to see us through this challenging year. Thanks for your dedication to country. May this Christmas bring you many reasons to smile. Share this wonderful time of year with those near and dear to your heart.

Watch a video recording of the PM’s 2020 Christmas message at this link: https://www.facebook.com/SupportRooseveltSkerrit/videos/737313140226911/