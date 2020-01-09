Prime Ministers of Canada and UK say Iranian missile strike caused crash of Ukranian airliner

Original story by Jim Sciutto, Pamela Brown, Barbara Starr, Zachary Cohen and Maegan Vazquez, CNN - Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at 7:31 PM
In yet another bizarre twist in the tense U.S/Iran exchange the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau and the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, claim they have evidence that Iran shot down the Ukrainian airliner that crashed on Wednesday morning.

US authorities claim they have video and radar evidence that links the crash to the Iranian Missile strike on Wednesday.

The flight was carrying 176 passengers with 138 people expecting to make connecting flights to Canada.

“There is now a body of information that the flight was shot down by an Iranian Surface to Air Missile. This may well have been unintentional.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. “We are working closely with Canada and our international partners and there now needs to be a full, transparent investigation.”

Trudeau called for further investigations citing evidence he claimed he had access to, but would not provide additional details about that evidence.

