Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus but ‘remains in good health’

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at 10:39 PM
Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has announced.

Prince Charles, 71, is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”, a spokesman said, adding that the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has been tested but does not have the virus.

Charles and Camilla are now self-isolating at Balmoral.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen last saw her son, the heir to the throne, on 12 March, but was “in good health”.

