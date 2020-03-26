Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus but ‘remains in good health’

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has announced.
Prince Charles, 71, is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”, a spokesman said, adding that the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has been tested but does not have the virus.
Charles and Camilla are now self-isolating at Balmoral.
Buckingham Palace said the Queen last saw her son, the heir to the throne, on 12 March, but was “in good health”.
Read full BBC story.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.