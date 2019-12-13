Protesters shut down French St. Martin, issues relating to PPRN.

SMN News - Friday, December 13th, 2019 at 10:02 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The blockages started off in Sandy Ground and Agrement which led to severe traffic back-ups. The protest then moved to several sections of the French Quarter, the deviation road was blocked at first preventing any flow of traffic towards Marigot and into French Quarter, later the protestors blocked R-N 7 entering French Quarter.

A hearse that was on its way to recover a deceased person was denied access as the few protesters that gathered in the French Quarter clearly denied access to the hearse.

President of the Collectivity Daniel Gibbs called on residents to calm down and not to destroy properties in the name of anger.

Read more…

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.