Protesters shut down French St. Martin, issues relating to PPRN.

The blockages started off in Sandy Ground and Agrement which led to severe traffic back-ups. The protest then moved to several sections of the French Quarter, the deviation road was blocked at first preventing any flow of traffic towards Marigot and into French Quarter, later the protestors blocked R-N 7 entering French Quarter.

A hearse that was on its way to recover a deceased person was denied access as the few protesters that gathered in the French Quarter clearly denied access to the hearse.

President of the Collectivity Daniel Gibbs called on residents to calm down and not to destroy properties in the name of anger.

