Protesting Marigot residents say they will not back down

Marigot today is experiencing one of fiercest protest since residents there have been demanding electoral reform before general elections.
On Tuesday, residents blocked roads and burnt tires, demonstrating their distaste with the sitting government’s decision to go to the polls on December 06th without voter I.D Cards and a cleansed list.
Marigot resident and brother of the Opposition Leader, Brian Linton, told the media this morning that villagers are not backing down.
This is the second day that Marigot residents have been protesting, braving teargas, barricades and bullets.
“We have police shooting live ammunition and the people of Marigot continue to stand and resist oppression and we want to call everybody to join the protest…” Linton said.
Linton said the protest is simply trying to push for a peaceful resolution to the residents’ demands.
“We are demanding free and fair election, reform, and a clean voters list in the first instance,” he explained.
Furthermore, Linton said the protest is also leaning towards the need for righteousness and justice.
“The young people who are in the struggle are unemployed youths who are qualified, who see a need for change and they have decided to stand up against all the police bullets and teargas,” he said.
Meantime, Psychiatrist Dr. Griffin Benjamin, a native of neighbouring Wesley, is supporting the protest, saying that the time has come for the people to fight for their rights.
“You have to fight your way into power. I would be disappointed if Dominicans don’t stand up today, tomorrow and the other days,” he said.
Benjamin said residents are fighting against a powerful force, mainly built on money.
“If a force is pushing against you and that force has millions of dollars and you just have your natural energy and your fight, then you can beat that force,” he added.
Benjamin said the prime minister is a “savage and as he is going out, he becomes this dangerous animal”.
He said what is happening in Marigot is not violence but resistance.
“Statesmanship has gone out the window completely, so you must engage them. We need people who are willing to lay on the roads and say no bus passing,” he added.
Looking back to when Roosevelt Skerrit took up office, Benjamin said the Dominica Labour Party died with its former leader Rosie Douglas.
“This one who took over the party [Roosevelt Skerrit] is a vicious character,” Benjamin said.
Benjamin said Skerrit has been able to destroy Dominica “in such a short time.”
“He’s aged in fifteen years. He’s no longer the young man who you can give a chance. He’s an old man who is desperate to hold on to power and to live a legacy that Dominicans cannot identify with,” he lamented.
The psychiatrist said he is also concerned about the mental stability of the prime minister.
Benjamin who has been a psychiatrist for over thirty years said he was always against the appointment of Skerrit as prime minister.
“In 2004 I stood up against him being prime minister. I was kicked out of his house when I said you are not going to head Dominica in any way shape or form,” he revealed.
However, Benjamin said Skerrit rose to power in an undemocratic manner.
“He has destroyed lives of innocent men and women. His intentions were clear from the beginning. It was for him and who he decided are loyal to him. Just challenging him made you a disloyal member of the party,” Benjamin explained.
Benjamin is also predicting a win for the United Workers Party at the upcoming general elections.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
23 Comments
“The psychiatrist said he is also concerned about the mental stability of the prime minister.”
I concur with the Psychiatrist. He should use the powers under the Mental Health Act to commit Skerritt before December 6, 2019
cont’d Benji u are supposed to b a well respected doctor. Why condone violence. The young man has matured & makes decision by himself seeking God’s face. You see the problem with you guys is you always want to be in control (the Christians, Telemaques, you & many others) so u support one for a return of a top position ( no regard for anyone else in Dominica). Now Roosevelt has seen thru you all who has never shared his vision of love for people. so when u do not get what u want, u all get bitter & begin to hate him. I know this PM has spiritual discernment, prays too so Jehovah will always guide him. You all need to humble, learn 2 love others then God will give your rewards. It is Jehovah who promotes not man. Guys please repent of your evil thoughts for this man & country. Humble garcon. Bitterness of one man to kill DA must stop in the Name of Jesus. If you guys do what u need to do, forgive & stop hate, love work hard, God will elevate u when it becomes necessary.
“In 2004 I stood up against him being prime minister. I was kicked out of his house when I said you are not going to head Dominica in any way shape or form,” he revealed.” but Benji this is a case of hatred and jealousy (my emphasis). Benjamin said the prime minister is a “savage and as he is going out, he becomes this dangerous animal”. Benji again I cannot concur with this. I have never seen this man as an animal. Why Benji. Why Benji. You asked people to fight to remove this government. You are condoning violent means. Elections are a mere 4 days away. I would expect you to tell people to vote saw blue so the electoral process to be fair. You Benji now turn into what u wish for others. You have just turned away persons who supported your party. Garcon where is your brains? U have lost more by those protests instead of gaining. Again Brian u again. You need to get some anger management done. Guys repent. Most time pits dug are filled with the digger. cont’d
So that’s what the no good Brian Linton has been up to. The few people in Marigot who think they are above the law should ponder on their actions because majority of the people are watching and don’t take our silence for weakness. We just love to see you, your brother and your uwp party make a fool of yourselves and loose the support of your followers. You are doing more harm than good to your uwp party and we laborites are actually enjoying it. You will continue to self destruct!!!!!!
So the mad doctor supporting what is happening in Marigot. I don’t suppose he will be the one treating the children of Marigot who are breathing in those toxic fumes from the fires of what ever toxic materials being burned in the streets, nor will he be on hand in case of an emergency where emergency medical staff might not be able to bet past the blocked roads. Lets hope it might be one of his own relatives that might die as a result of this reckless criminal behavior which he supports. If that’s an example of the better Dominica lennox and his power-hungry UWP offering Dominicans, then they can keep it. Let them burn down Marigot and Salisbury. Labor supporting communities love their communities and care for the health and well being of their children and will never engage in such behavior.
Mr. President, I am a law abiding citizens, who doesn’t need to be terrorized by a gang of uncivilized hoodlums. I deserve peace and tranquillity, therefore I am requesting that the Marigot village where the acts of terror are being committed needs to be sequestered. We deserve security, so Marigot should be 🔐 down. No curfew but locked down. Why Lenox feel that his brother and Edison James can hold us hostages. They are impeding my movement. Lock Down Marigot confine them to their surroundings.
Benjamin you are a mad man try treating yourself. You have your personal issues with Skerrit and you do not like him, but why should you support a group of individuals that are only interested in violence and hatered. This group is not interested in electoral reform as what they are asking for is the enforcement of existing election laws. They not talking about campaign financing as this has to be the main ingredient in any electoral reform.
Dr Benjamin can you please point out which election in Dominica at any given time was not free and fair since our independence? Linton has been misbehaving calling people all manner of names talking ill of the country he would like to lead even in our worst times after Maria, You never saw it feet to assist him mentally. The way you speak my brother and you know that I know you because we were in Cuba together, you sound disgruntled and disoriented. Calm yourself my brother don’t let envy make you stoop so low.
Please wake up Dominica. All this is doing is damaging the reputation of the country some more. When the flights stop coming in that will be followed by the cruise ships authentic the cargo vessels. Who will be blamed then but those who are disrupting the normal flow of things in the island. Remember Dominica is an ISLAND and is dependent on many things coming in. Why is it only in Marigot that there’s to violet uprising? Stop and think for a little while. It’s only 3 days till elections. What’s wrong with the ballot box? Are you scared of who will actually win? Will violence be used if the UWP wins? When are we going to grow up as a nation? We who live overseas are wary of coming home to visit with situations like that. Don’t you need the money that all visitors bring to your shores? Vote and let your vote count.
Keep the Candle burning Patriots. We have to get Justice . No Reform No Election. Dominica doesn’t belong to Skerrit. DA belongs to all of us and we are sending out a message this Election. Enough Stealing of elections. ENOUGH is ENOUGH
It looks as though Dominica belongs only to the UWP, a minority group.
This is the result of touching honourable Lennox and honourable James..
Please don’t touch those patriots.
Patriots my toe, only concerned about themselves. Why is Edison so desperate to put Lennox in power? Why at his age after he said he had retired he is back? Why isn’t men like prevost doing the same thing. Just a bunch of greedy hypocrites.
Benjamin I am really disappointed in you can’t believe. A man like u who is supposed to be educated can stoop so low. To say the least that this is not a protest and fighting for their rights, I think you have the mental problem. See one on your kind, shame on u.
The cult followers of the Rev Jim Jones- sorry I meant Skerrit are out for Dr. Benjamin’ s neck. Lets pity these followers for that don’t know better- well cult following transcends education and socio-economic levels- lets pits them. Sooner or later5 they will come to their senses but then again they are so far down they may not.
It takes a MAD to take care of the MAD,
Benjamin, please take care of your MENTAL STABILITY first before YOU point YOUR finger at Skerrit.
Agreed. He needs to look at his own house-hold, families, relatives and friend circle.”…..Psychia-CO…..
U this mad doctor should b avoided by all who come across u as u are way more dangerous to us Dominicans than the marigot trouble makers. And u are slyly using your social status and psychiatric training to play on d minds of the people and especially the young ones who are easy targets to your deception but u cannot fight God. All your blue effirst are useless. We want democracy and peace not vulgarity and violence like what UWP is presenting
DR Benjamin is sick just as the one setting the fire buu who laugh last laugh the best worthy unto all of you, whenever you play with fire on day fire will burn you. You aall are wicked people. Only people with bushe would do such attacking bishop it show the sign.
Benjamin, if you are predicting a win for the UWP, why are you supporting lawlessness and violence. You come across as a jealous contradicting hypocrite.
Benjamin it seems you forget to take your medication as well …ou foo …
Benjamin save it! Who are you to trample on my right? I am a supporter of the Government, like you, I am entitled to my freedom. I believe Benjamin is the one with the mental deficiency. You people just think you can bully others. We shall go to the polls and the will of the people will stand. Not Benjamin dictating to others his wish. Give me a break! We have a voice too!
Amen and amen. I 100000% support that. Because the UWP supporters MUST understand that we the rest of Dominicans who oppose them and especially their violent nature are also DOMINICAN just like them and we also have a legal right and voice in this nation just like them. So we can’t stand by and allow a. Minority bunch of them to take away our rights from us and enforce their own on us so let d polls talk period. If its skerrit Dominicans want then we will know and if its Linton then all will know. So enough of this violent acts as its contrary to the DEMOCRATIC RIGHTS AND PRINCIPLES workers pretending to promote and want