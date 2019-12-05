Protests: Road blockage at Canefield

The Canfield highway was reported blocked this morning as protesters continue to express their dissatisfaction over the non-implementation of electoral reform ahead of a general election in Dominica tomorrow.
In a statement last night, Prime Minister Skerrit condemned the protests, blamed the United Workers Party (UWP) for encouraging them and insisted that there a general election will be held tomorrow.
Below is a video of the Canefield incident this morning.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
We must all go out and vote tomorrow! If we do not go, Skerrit and his party will win all 21 constuencies. We cannot allow that to happen.
For us, winning a few constituencies will be better than none at all, that way we will still have a say, a voice in parliament.
It does not mean we have given up our fight for electoral reform. We can keep protesting even if they steal the election.
When all of us vote, even if Skerrit cheats, he CANNOT win all the constituencies! Some constituencies will be a clear win for uwp. Workers will win those by hundreds of votes so cheating will not change the result there e.g. Salisbury.
Labour can cheat to win where their support is traditionally close to uwp. E.g. LaPlaine
It is therefore important for us to go and vote! Let us win as many constituencies as we can.
Do you know why Skerrit is insisting on elections for tomorrow? His imported voters took time off from their jobs and they have to return within a few days. If the election is delayed all those tickets and coolouts he spent on them would be a waste.
people go out and VOTE TOMORROW. Do not fall in Skerritt’s trap. GO AMASS AND VOTE SKERRITT OUT.
Since Skerrit insist that the elections will be held tomorrow, the protests and road blocks just need to get stepped up over night and tomorrow. Skerrit hasn’t got enough police to police the entire island.
Its just sad. Everything is sad. Violence, corruption, instigators, Everything! I love Dominica, can we all do so too? Please people, don’t resort to violence to solve disputes.
RISE UP!!
Let the outgoing administration / THE WORLD know that Dominicans will not take the BS any longer !!!
#getthemout
I hope you going to join too. So when b—— come you will take it too. All you
like to throw people under the bus and stay in hiding.
I don’t support violence but I’m in full support of civil disobedience whenever and wherever injustice raised its ugly head. Let justice be done though the heavens fall. There can never be peace where there is no justice. A prime minister in the Caribbean can be a rogue, completely corrupt, and fellow CARICOM leaders will keep deafeningly silent or throw their full support behind this renegade prime minister. Clear case in point Dominica. I have absolutely no respect for or confidence in these repulsive , medically incompetent slouches. It’s no surprise their countries are burdened with high indebtedness; turned into havens for criminals and have been experiencing unrelenting poverty. These leaders have lost their moral compasses. Instead of ostracizing Skerrit for his blatant corrupt practices and embarrassing the entire Caribbean region, they have embraced him. I’m reminded of the proverb: Birds of a feather flock together.
I hope you going to join too. So when b—— come you will take it too. All you
like to throw people under the bus and stay in hiding.