UPDATE (with more video): Two shot and injured in Salisbury

Reports reaching Dominica News Online (DNO) indicate that two people have been shot in Salisbury as police bore down on the village this morning in an attempt to quell protest action by some of the residents.
According to the information, the village has been bombarded with teargas and at least two people were shot and injured.
DNO was told that one of those shot is a Haitian schoolboy.
The police have since confirmed that information to DNO.
Earlier this morning, the United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for Salisbury, Hector John, was on Facebook giving an account of the situation in the village at the time.
He appealed to Dominicans to go to the polls tomorrow and vote the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) government out “en masse.”
“Do something for your country right now,” John urged Dominicans. “Your children will blame you if you fail to act on their behalf.”
Salisbury under Tear gas
Posted by Hector John on Thursday, December 5, 2019
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
43 Comments
Come on now my fellow Dominicans. It seems that folks are either far left or far right. Common sense has take a back seat to politics. No one side is to be blame for the latest developments. Both side should the blame. This is causing more harm to locals that government. It can’t by a people’s fight against the government if it is only the people that are being directly impacted. My understanding is that RSS was brought on Dominica’s shores to protect the law abiding citizens against a the destructive few; not to wage war against all Dominicans. Let your voice be heard at the polls tomorrow my people. Let the people choose which party they want to lead them for the next five years. And if the people’s choice is either red or blue, all must abide by it and move forward.
some people are so bias and playing innocent like they never heard about standing up for your rights.these people who act dotish are the ones who is directly benefiting from skerrit bribes they do not understand bad things can happen to anyone and in some cases thats the way change can be achieved. in the bible days people would get destroyed for stupidity and being corrupt and being bias, see no evil hear no evil. they know exactly why people are protesting and victory could be beneficial to even those who think the best life to leave is to get handouts.sometime people have fight to protect even the foolish among us.after results come then you hear a different song singing.sometimes people have to die to achieve change.I have not seen anyone going that direction to get results, so these labourites see no evil hear no evil,I wish it was just you people alone had to leave with skerrit to get to the bottom of misery.don’t worry, UWP will open you all eyes and take you all out of…
Skerrit your playing with fire,your demise is coming,you will be exiled out of Dominica soon,your really using this illegal and dangerous force against the people man.
So khadafi and hitler did it, use of military force by allied nations.
Persons must respect the law…. it’s very simple
The cruise ship came and left…. you all are selfish…and ruining the country further….
And it’s only small pockets of people causing this mess….
They are protesting for their rights,your enjoying the free money,so it is not a problem too you,check your history,Dictators always fall,Skerrit will be out soon,Corruption never last,they need to stay focus and keep the protest going.Free and FARE ELECTION IS A MUST.
If it’s small why all that force are you being advantageous
Where was Hector John when his supporters were blocking roads? Where was he when his supporters threw rocks at others? Where was Hector John when other Dominicans wanted to go to work only to head back home because the roads were blocked. Did Hector John realized that there were people heading to the hospital and were stuck? Did he even think of the inconvenience to other citizens including elderly and children the very group he is now trying to use? He never said one word to denounce or discourage his supporters from engaging in unlawful acts. Hector John stop the hypocrisy. The laws must be maintained. Enough is enough
You’re asking a lot of irrelevant questions. A waste of words and time.
Here’s a relevant question: why would the police teargas children, the elderly, and innocent people?
Why don’t you ask that one?
It’s simple, don’t block public roads and you will not be in trouble with the law
so you say that to say that the shooting of two people in his village was justified. You must go get some lessons from Charles Saverin about the 47 day srike in 1977 and the coolwash brigade in 1979 all you hypocrites want to make people believe is first time things like that happening. you forget the hospital will not work what happen sick people were not going to the hospital at that time, the port and airport will not work no tourist wasnt coming to Dominica at that time you and others like are a bunch of hypocrites.
Skerrit just has to say the words: I’m done, I’m gone. He has no future in Da. This mess is all his fault!
Why should he say this when he has the support of the majority?
What are you guys afraid off?
All you and Lennox, have to do is contest and vote tomorrow.
You guys money running out and the only chance is now?
If you don’t like Skerrit why don’t you just leave Dominica, if he gets re-elected by the majority voters. It’s just a small pocket of people who are uneducated like yourself who speaks such foolishness, and is hellbent on giving our island a bad name, in the name of electoral reform.
The people of Salisbury cannot be terrorizing people going to work. Protest but do not deny people the right to go about their daily business. Majority of Dominicans had enough of that nonsense. Why are you all stoning people going to work? If you stop your nonsense you will not be in any problem.
How ridiculous is this? People were shot! Maybe nows not the best time to tell people who to vote…..! Shucks man
What is happening presently in Dominica reminds me of the book entitled Animal Farm by George Orwell. Those of you who are not familiar with the story try and acquaint yourself with it. It’s a good read. It will remind of Skerrit’s stewardship thus far.
Mr. Skerrit got into government strictly by default and sees the writing on the wall but is trying to cling onto power by any corrupt means necessary. He has to GO even if some have to make the ultimate sacrifice like Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and others. Pay Day will come shortly for Skerrit and his devotees. Jail in it!
Ibo France, I hope that you are one of the people to make the ultimate sacrifice but I doubt it. You are a coward.
IBO you, dominica is for people like you. You have no clue how government in handle unlawful protests. It is ok to protest. But when you cross the line and block main highways with fire, government will intervene. Martin Luther was a peaceful protester and Malcolm X did not block major highways with fire. Why dont you come to America and do that crap and see how far you will go.Or why Dominicans in America dont behave that way when they know for a fact that the blacks votes are suppressed. They wont. IBO, if im having a party in my own backyard or home and my neighbor calls the police complaining that my music is too loud, when the police shows up, if i refuse to turn my music down, my party will be short down. Dominicans have this mentality that they can cutlasses on one another to justify their ignorance, that they can walk in their girlfriends work place and use knives assaulting them. Government is doing what all government do. That should not be a surprise
Ok so Dominica is the new Haiti
Our country needs help from the UK to protect us from Skerrit. They can’t allow this dictator to open fire on his own people. I’m not asking for our neighbours to step in because their leaders are to entangled with Skerrit. I’m also not calling on the US because their current President can’t be trusted either.
Later the dictator going to come out and apologize if he wins. Accept No apology and the fight for free and fair elections continue. It will not be business as usual if the dictator wins. We will continue with our peaceful movement.
Post on face book, stain social media who cares we were witnesses to what happened prior to. Tell the whole story. What happened yesterday, what lead to this. The world is watching.
Dominicans are too wicked… it was alright to block the roads yesterday and prevent UWI students from seating exams and workers from going to work but its not OK for police to retaliate. Shake my head. Stop it Dominicans, Dominica must return to law and order.
Wow! Wow! Wow! If anyone can say it’s ok to teargas babies, children, the Elderly, and innocent people and in the same breath call other Dominicans wicked for being outraged at it, only tells you the mentality of those who only see a party colour and don’t have the mindset to call out wrong.
Skerrit cyan do no wrong for them and they don’t care if he has to kill people, as long as he Red is their ONLY concern.
When will people realize that is no longer about colours?
Wow wow wow wow, we all forget why this is happening, let me remind you, They need to behave lawfully. They had plenty of warnings
So true. If we were under dictatorship as a few are shouting, the people of Salisbury and Marigot would not have a chance to behave like that. Dominica is too free. The police let this drag on too long. Time to cut it off.
Learn to behave you all selves Hertor John. Behave! Go campaign and win an election. There is nothing wrong with the list. You gain 4 seats last election using that same list . Behave! Everybody know everybody ID is not an absolute necessity. I live in the US for the past 15 years and no one can go present themselves to be me in my polling district. They will just be laughed at. This is a useless fight. See what UWP is causing now. Change your leader and I promise you victory is assured.
Skerrit is now ruling by military might. When a leader starts losing the confidence of his fellow countrymen he turns the armed forces of the State on his own citizens. Guns, teargas, live and rubber bullets cannot stop a people’s quest for justice and freedom. The indomitable spirit of a determined people will always prevail as GOOD always triumphs over EVIL. Imagine a general election being held under such unnerving and distressing conditions all because one man is determined to hold fast to power using corrupt means to do so. When would-be dictators overstay their time in office the country descends into turmoil ad anarchy. Eventually these paper tigers are unceremoniously thrown out of office and placed in jail where they spend the rest of their natural life.
Beautiful homes. Lovely village.
Skerrit, we hold you and that so called Chief of Police accountable for this. You are not helping your situation but you make it worse. Step down before it is to late!!
This to the DNO staff who keeps deleting perfectly lawful and respectful comments- whatever your motive, you will not control the outcome of this election. People will vote who they want to run this country of OURS. You can continue to follow LL blindly but this country belongs to all of us.
ADMIN: There were hundreds of comments to be moderated due to the increase site activity, if your comment was not posted earlier then check again and let us know if you still do not see it. You can also email us at news@dominicanewsonline.com for further assistance.
Its just sad. Everything is sad. Violence, corruption, instigators, Everything! I love Dominica, can we all do so too? Please people, don’t resort to violence to solve disputes. I use to think Dominica was a sweet place, I use to always speak politely about my country, now I am actually scared to tell people to look up Dominica. :'(
It’s an act of criminality to shoot unarmed protesters, and those responsible should be made to pay for their crime!!
We need Electoral reform!!!!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is t?
I know the Majority of people in Salisbury are good .I lived there once.The crooks,habitual criminals,arsonists and traitors,who are a handful should pay for breaking the law.JACK A’S.These people are protesting in 2 constituencies the won.IDIOTS.
How can you call the actions of your supporters patriotic? Is this what the majority of Dominicans want?
This is the strategy of the UWP- to create political unrest in an effort to win. Electoral reform would have happened if not for the same ones who are now calling for it. Does this make any sense? Can your supporters stop for a minute to really understand what is happening? Linton does not care for you or for Dominica. You are all pawns in Linton’s scheme to become prime minister.
After 10years no electoral reform??
The entire country should be protesting vigorously!!
This is unheard of.
What is Skerrit hiding?
Is it his …….?
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Shoot dem, shoot dem in Dre arm and leg so dey cannot go and vote.
Well honestly its very sad to hear of the Iinjured individuals. However the first question which naturally comes to mind is what were they doing in the protest zone. Another question is the security forces are only trained to shoot when it is absolutely necessary and especially if their own safety and life are threatened by the protesters. So we need to hear both sides of the full story before we can come to a final conclusion. On another note for months now and even up to last night the prime ministee have been pleading with these rioters to stop their illegal practices of blocking the roads and so on. Therefore I doubt they had adhered to his warnings otherwise there is no way this could have happened today. We can’t allow a minor bunch of unlawful people to hold our country hostage and bring our economy and daily business affairs to a complete halt. Therefore the security forces must act in the necessary and full measure requirend and needed in order to stop them once for all…
Well they said who don’t hear will feel.
This picture doesn’t even look like Dominica.
He is giving interview but accepts all the bad things his supporters are doing. I am not a Skerrit fan but this is not the way forward. Enough. You want to destroy the Place you want to lead.
The place is already destroyed, its been destroyed a long time ago open your eyes or maybe you don’t live down here.