UPDATE (with more video): Two shot and injured in Salisbury

Reports reaching Dominica News Online (DNO) indicate that two people have been shot in Salisbury as police bore down on the village this morning in an attempt to quell protest action by some of the residents.

According to the information, the village has been bombarded with teargas and at least two people were shot and injured.

DNO was told that one of those shot is a Haitian schoolboy.

The police have since confirmed that information to DNO.

Earlier this morning, the United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for Salisbury, Hector John, was on Facebook giving an account of the situation in the village at the time.

He appealed to Dominicans to go to the polls tomorrow and vote the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) government out “en masse.”

“Do something for your country right now,” John urged Dominicans. “Your children will blame you if you fail to act on their behalf.”