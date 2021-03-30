PSS, SMSS and DSC cop top three positions in first-ever Creole Heartbeat short story competition (with photos)

Students from the Portsmouth Secondary School (PSS), the St.Martin Secondary School (SMSS) and the Dominica State College (DSC), have copped the top three positions of the inaugural Creole Heartbeat youth short story competition on ‘Life in Dominica.’

At the official prize-giving ceremony on March 26, 2021, Carlisa George from the PSS was announced as the winner for her comedic story ‘Ruby Gold Mangoes,’ which tell the tale of four village ragamuffins: Giraffe, Patat, Cochon and Megz who for weeks have eyed ripening mangoes across the river.

For her narrative which eloquently exposes greed, suspicion and betrayal sewn nicely together with a humorous description, the fifteen-year-old was awarded EC $800.00, a brand new laptop and several other prizes.

Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO), she noted that the win has uncovered capabilities that she didn’t know existed within her.

“I really do love writing and have always thought of becoming a part-time author in the future, so today gave me the push I needed to work towards that dream and [I] look to have some of my work published in the future,” she said.

In second place was ‘Life in Dominica’ by Shernelle Carlisle of SMSS who told the sad tale of the life of Gillener, a secondary school student who endures not only neglect and abuse at home but bullying at school. The only bright spark in Gillenar’s life comes when she is finally rescued by her grandmother.

According to the 16-year-old, “my inspiration came from reading and seeing that child abuse happens all over the world and it’s happening right here among us in Dominica and is experienced by many of our peers.”

Carlisle, who was awarded EC $500. 00 and other prizes, told our team that she plans on honing her grammar skills and entering many more competitions in the near future.

Coming in third place was Jeanique Hypolite of the Dominica State College with a piece entitled ‘Stranger in the night.’

In the suspenseful story, she presents a mysterious stranger visiting the home of a neighbour while two schoolgirls, in true Dominican style muse, invent the possibilities about who the person is as they stare into the night from their bedroom window. But the following morning, when the stranger is revealed, both girls received the shock of their lives.

The eighteen-year-old Hospitality major says she now feels empowered and is hoping that other youths can follow in her footsteps and not allow negative comments to phase them.

As to her next step, the EC $300.00 cash prize winner wants to continue writing and is hoping to enter the DBS essay competition.

The competition was organized by Creole Heartbeat in collaboration with the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus, Dominica Lotteries Commission and Courts Dominica

Also speaking to our reporter, Proprietor of Creole Heart Beat, Leroy Wadix Charles stated that the idea was conceptualized to remedy a deficiency of writing.

Charles further disclosed that the youth short story competition is the first of a four series programme throughout the calendar year, and plans are in place to have another held during the summer, the independence and hopefully during the Christmas holidays.

“We are hoping that during the independence season the short stories can be trilingual – English, Creole and Kokoy,” he said, also indicating that the writers will be provided with the freedom to choose the language they wish to tell their story in.

At the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Dominica National Lotteries, Franklyn Fabien and head of the UWI Open Campus Dominica, Dr Kimone Joseph – both collaborators of the inaugural competition- pledged their institutions’ support to the furtherance of youth initiative which is geared at exposing the talent of the younger generation.

Twenty entries were submitted and judged by Mrs. Dorothoy Leevy, Mr. Roy Sanford and Ms. Sarah Abraham of the Waitukubuli Writers (WW).