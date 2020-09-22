Pte. Michel remembers victims of Hurricane Maria

The community of Pointe Michel, through the La Salette Global Association, is remembering those who perished on September 18, 2020 during the passage of Hurricane Maria.

17 people perished during the storm when water from the engorged Siboulie ravine swept away a number of houses with people in them.

Three wreaths were laid at a monument in Siboulie on Sunday September 20, where people wept uncontrollably as the names of those who perished were called.

Nigel Lockhart, President of the La Salette Global Association, in a message, called on villagers to “remember and never forget those who perished.”

“Let us rejoice and remember our family members who passed on. The joy that they brought to our lives and the love that they shared with us…let us promise to be one village, one people, one community and one Dominica,” he said.

Lockhart called on the community to be the shoulder and the strength that are needed for each other to carry on.

Roanna Joseph, who chaired the brief function, said September 18, 2017 will always be a sad day in the community.

“Every year on this date, it is no doubt that emotions are all over, and though many of us try to forget what took place that night, it is very difficult to forget. We must remember all those who called out for help and were never heard and those that never got a chance to cry out for help and were swept away,” she remarked. “To date, many of our family members are still missing and so we must remember them and pay respect to them.”

Chairperson of the Pointe Michel Village Council, Erica Lewis-Jules, read a brief statement on behalf of parliamentary representative Denise Charles who was unable to attend because of a previous engagement.

Ophelia Marie, Dominica’s Lady of Song, who hails from Pointe Michel, did a rendition of the popular gospel song “My life is in your hands.” She also laid a wreath.

Confirmed dead are Royston Toussaint, Murray Delmore, Veronica Peltier and Glen Alexander.

Missing are Randolph Randy Charles, Philipson Renault, Ann Lanquedoc, Morian Lanquedoc, Nadora Williams, Garvin Francis, Jerome Daniel, Jayalia Lawrence, Gertain Daniel, Edith Charles- Fontaine, Nashon Attidore, Darry Grove and Joanne Francis.