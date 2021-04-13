Public Works Minister condemns ‘lawlessness’ of protesting bus drivers

Minister for Public Works and the Digital Economy, Senator Cassanni Laville, has condemned the “pockets of lawlessness” reported from a few areas during the bus drivers protest actions on Monday.
Several bus drivers began protest action on Monday morning, refusing to ply their regular route and embarking instead, on a “drive slow” leaving large numbers of commuters stranded. The bus operators say they are protesting to force the government to provide “much-needed assistance” because of the financial impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent rise in the price of fuel on their trade.
“We want to forcefully condemn the pockets of lawlessness reported from the few areas,” Laville remarked, adding, “The authorities charged with maintaining law and order will not cower to lawlessness and chaos.”
Laville further stated, “We have the responsibility to ensure that some of the behavior that we saw today is not allowed to be repeated.”
He said based on reports, there were agitators who also sought to incite tension with police officers.
Regarding the withholding of the bus services, he believes it was ill-advised and ill-thought, “and indeed counterproductive to everyone.”
As minister of public transportation Laville apologized to members of the public who, according to him, got up this morning expecting to carry out their normal duties in a timely manner.
“Unfortunately, many of you were prevented from doing so when protesting bus drivers in some areas blocked roads, preventing the free flow of traffic and causing mass disruptions,” the minister reasoned.
Laville was of the view that as unfortunate as it was, the many bus drivers withdrew their services on Monday were exercising their right, “but the lawlessness that was seen in some areas by blocking of roads and taunting and harassing of police officers who came to ensure the free flow of traffic, cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.”
The minister said he expects that the bus drivers will return to their routes and will continue their ongoing dialogue that they have been having with the government.
“We believe that the core of their membership is reasonable and is also committed to the orderly conduct of business in their communities,” he stated.
Laville acknowledged that the ongoing pandemic has put a heavy strain on all sectors in the local economy and the global economy, including bus drivers and operators.
He said the thought of raising bus prices at this time would be injurious to national economic recovery and, “will hurt the poorest among us.”
Some bus drivers who spoke to DNO today said they are not seeking an increase in bus fares at this time as they are aware that the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 is impacting everyone.
