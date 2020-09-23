PWA and Government to meet early October to close salary negotiations

Chairman of the Police Welfare Association (PWA), Jefferson Drigo, says the PWA will be meeting with Government in the first week of October to complete salary negotiations.
“The executive met with the government negotiating team in regards to salary and wage increase for 2018/2020 triennium,” he said during a recent media interview. “At the meeting among other things discussed was the issue of salary negotiation and the government negotiation team has agreed that the first week in October they are hoping to close salary negotiations with us.”
Drigo described the government’s announcement as encouraging since, according to him, it’s been two years into the triennium since the PWA has been waiting for a response from the government as it relates to salary increase for police officers.
The PWA president added, “ We felt that we were just about to call in the government, we thought they had neglected us with regards to salary negotiations, but they came on board and told us that within the first week in October that they will meet with us to close this triennium. We are very hopeful.”
Drigo said he hopes that government will confirm its offer to the PWA at the October meeting.
7 Comments
Mr. Frio don’t look for any form of increase in salary. That ship has sailed months ago. You should have applied pressure before the last elections. Now your cries and protestations will fall on deaf ears. Your lesson is: Bend the iron when it is red hot.
To have the Government call you just prior to you calling them is indication that “there is a Traitor on your ship”. His /her horns must be examined. And as one writer wrote before, listening to SKERRIT is like listening to anancy’s stories. As the old locals will say, “con Wossou”
If there are one or two good cops in this failed organisation called the CDPF forgive me, but Skerrit (the government), should not give you all a dam..That’s not a police force. The entire force should be investigated, many should be sent home, and men and women who are not boom boom flies to politicians recruited. The “Manicou Gang” within the force, that only know how to harrass peaceful protesters should be ashamed of themselves.
Don’t give them anything Skerrit!!!!
Run them away. That’s not a police force!
To believe any promises made by Mr. Skerrit or his cronies is to believe mermaids, unicorns and fairies are real. To hold out high hopes of Skerrit’s promises materializing , is to put your heart at great risk. It has been proven innumerable times that President Xi Jinping’s most loyal admirer (Skerrit) is a congenital, pathological, compulsive, diseased LIAR. For Jefferson Drigo to so readily believe the PM and his surrogates Is astonishingly stupid.
A promise made is a debt unpaid. Skerrit owes Dominicans billions of dollars for all the lies and false promises he has made.
Now the qua-pon (Coward) wants you all to protect his bunker mansion by deploying from the foot Morne Daniel he eh have a choice. Squeeze his cahunas for all you get my brodda. Because believe me, once he settle with you all and you happy he now knows that DPSU eh go get nada, nothing, zilch because you all will protect him by any means necessary. Once Corbette was made Ag. Chief I knew that was coming because he know the force is no longer willng to sacrifice their family safety and living style for Skerro without moe-money!
At least, I will give credit it to Ag. Chief Corbette here, its not PWA that negotiated that its him trying to make it right so when orders are given that DPSU, UWP, Freedom, Pappy, APP, Moun-Serweeyea, Blessings, CCM et al cannot protest then police will make darn sure of that. Stay focused Jeff, stay focused my friend because while Letang is a softy he ain’t no fool. He can make Dca rumble in quick time IF he so chooses.
Drigo you are wasting your time pretty boy meeting with the government. Go fishing in the Castle Bruce river instead my Brudda and get some much needed rest and relaxation.
Please let me know how you made out with your so called ‘negotiations’.
The time you could have negotiated you go and vote Skerrit. Elections done Skerrit has no use for you. Your best chance has passed you by.