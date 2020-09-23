PWA and Government to meet early October to close salary negotiations

Chairman of the Police Welfare Association (PWA), Jefferson Drigo, says the PWA will be meeting with Government in the first week of October to complete salary negotiations.

“The executive met with the government negotiating team in regards to salary and wage increase for 2018/2020 triennium,” he said during a recent media interview. “At the meeting among other things discussed was the issue of salary negotiation and the government negotiation team has agreed that the first week in October they are hoping to close salary negotiations with us.”

Drigo described the government’s announcement as encouraging since, according to him, it’s been two years into the triennium since the PWA has been waiting for a response from the government as it relates to salary increase for police officers.

The PWA president added, “ We felt that we were just about to call in the government, we thought they had neglected us with regards to salary negotiations, but they came on board and told us that within the first week in October that they will meet with us to close this triennium. We are very hopeful.”

Drigo said he hopes that government will confirm its offer to the PWA at the October meeting.