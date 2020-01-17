Queen contestant Savahnn James receives sponsorship from NBD and Green’s Wholesale

The National Bank of Dominica (NBD) and Greens Wholesale are the official sponsors of Miss Dominica 2020 contestant, Savahnn James, of Roseau.

James-20-an employee of NBD was sashed as Ms National Bank of Dominica and Green’s Wholesale at a ceremony on Wednesday.

“The relationship with both sponsors will hold great benefits to the Dominican Community as I continue to collaborate on community projects related to my platform long after the pageant,” James said.

James platform is Sustainable Living Through Renewable Energy and she said the aim is to promote the use of renewable energy in all aspects of daily living.

She said there is also a need to take the conversation of renewable energy further by educating the general public on how this process can help in promoting a cleaner and greener island and contributing to a more sustainable economy overall.

To further develop her idea, James has had many discussions with her team to engage in different projects that can be put in place through educational sessions and training workshops.

Meantime representative of NBD, Suzanne Joseph-Piper, said the indigenous Bank is proud to be James’s sponsor and knows that she is a very determined person that can succeed at anything.

She said James’s platform is something that resonates very strongly at NBD.

“As a bank we firmly believe in the benefits of promoting sustainable living and this is possible even in banking where today’s technology enables us; both as an organization and our customers to embrace conservation practices,” Joseph-Piper said.

Green’s Wholesale also congratulated the queen contestant for deciding to participate in this year’s carnival and is privileged to do the same as her co-sponsor.