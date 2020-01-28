Queen contestants Kimra Charles and Melanie Charles aim to use their platforms to make a difference

Miss Dominica 2020 contestant Kimra Charles is using her platform -Breast Cancer in Men- to encourage them to get screened early for the deadly disease while Melanie Charles, also launched on Saturday, wants to be a voice for voiceless children.

Kimra Charles used her official launching ceremony last week Saturday to encourage men to do routine check-ups.

Charles who is sponsored by Maxroy Trading was launched in the park opposite Ma Boyd’s Bar.

“I want to draw to your attention to one specific strain of cancer that a lot of people are unaware of and that is breast cancer in men,” she said.

She said she is aware that some men are reluctant to do routine check-ups.

“But my platform will be encouraging our men to be checked. A check today could save your boyfriends, your husband, father or son from a lifetime of pain,” Charles said.

According to Charles, over the past 10 years, reports have shown that there have been four known incidents of breast cancer in men in Dominica.

“And I believe it is one too many,” Charles remarked.

Meantime Parliamentary Representative for Roseau North, Danny Lugay, who also addressed the event is encouraging Dominicans to live a healthy lifestyle.

In direct support to Kimra Charles’s platform, Lugay said, “It will mean that when she goes to the school, and the public, when she speaks, she will have to speak of [a] healthy lifestyle including diet,” he stated.

He also encouraged the consumption of more fish in the community.

“And one of the changes I would like to see is that Dominicans eat a lot more fish coming from the Fond Cole fishermen,” stated Lugay.

These lifestyle changes, according to the Parliamentarian, should also include exercise on a regular basis.

In addition, he encouraged participants to enjoy the journey.

“Wearing the crown will be only temporary but the friendship forged among yourselves will be for a lifetime,” Lugay indicated.

Melanie Charles of Goodwill was also launched on Saturday and her aim is to become an ambassador for the voiceless children in society.

Speaking at the ceremony held at Lindo Park she said children are the most vulnerable in society and it is imperative that they start off on equal footing in life.

“Sadly, and for a variety of reasons many parents are not in a position to care for their children in the best possible way. And so, their living conditions are poor as well as their diet, hygiene and this goes on to affect their schooling, education and general, physical and mental health,” she told the crowd gathered.

Melanie Charles expressed that she feels extremely blessed to be able to say that she is part of a family who gave her a purpose and voice to stand before the public .

“I am no longer that shy girl that I once was. I want to place underprivileged children with loving, caring, responsible families right here on our island,” she said.