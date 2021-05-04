Rastafarians in Dominica help coordinate efforts to assist their brethren in St. Vincent

Rastafarians in Dominica are helping to coordinate efforts to provide assistance and relief for volcano ravaged St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
At a recent virtual meeting attended by representatives from Dominica, St.Lucia, Martinique, Antigua and Barbuda, the United Kingdom and Canada, the Community finetuned plans for assistance to St.Vincent and the Grenadines and specifically to the Rastafari community in SVG.
It was noted that specific Rastafari needs and requirements, for example dietary requirements, are sometimes ignored or disregarded.
The organization said in a statement that they are in contact with Rastafari individuals and organizations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines “to receive the assistance we will be forwarding.”
It was also noted that any assistance would have to be an ongoing effort since there is no indication how long the emergency situation would persist.
“Besides relief items, Martinique and St. Lucia, the islands nearest to SVG, are also offering accommodation to families or individuals wishing to be evacuated from SVG,” the statement read.
The Rastafari community said they were also concerned about reports that the COVID vaccine is required for evacuees or those entering shelters.
According to the Rastafari community, taking of vaccines is contrary to Rastafari philosophical, religious and scientific beliefs and understanding.
“We are appealing to authorities to not abrogate our fundamental human rights regarding freedom of choice in this regard,” the statement further read.
5 Comments
I am fully in support of the Rastafari in their reluctance to take a vaccine that should it go wrong, governments and vaccine manufacturers are protected by law and cannot be held accountable for any mal-effects, which have been widespread in foreign countries amongst people who have recieved the vaccine. In such a life threatening situation evil men set about guidelines to restrict freedom of choice and will: you are forced to take something you know nothing about and which has never been tested in the long run t determine whether or not you are assisted. Stay strong Earth people. Our time is coming. Babylon time is ending. Mother Earth is angry. The system is on it’s last foot.
Standing in Solidarity with all Rastafarians around the world especially those in St. Vincent. I pray for your continued protection especially from the natural disaster as well as further pressures from government guidelines which contradicts our principles. Jah will see us through these tough days. Stand strong.
I have nothing against Rastafarians every man to their own choice, the question is when one is talking about freedom of choice of not taking the vaccine, I have a problem with that how about my freedom of rights having a bunch of arrogant selfish people moving about infecting me and other people answer me this question!!!!
Rasta may have to set up their own shelters.
This is a commendable initiative.
I can sympathize with the Rastafari community on the issue of taking vaccines. Many of us share a similar evasion.