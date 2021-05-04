Rastafarians in Dominica help coordinate efforts to assist their brethren in St. Vincent

Rastafarians in Dominica are helping to coordinate efforts to provide assistance and relief for volcano ravaged St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

At a recent virtual meeting attended by representatives from Dominica, St.Lucia, Martinique, Antigua and Barbuda, the United Kingdom and Canada, the Community finetuned plans for assistance to St.Vincent and the Grenadines and specifically to the Rastafari community in SVG.

It was noted that specific Rastafari needs and requirements, for example dietary requirements, are sometimes ignored or disregarded.

The organization said in a statement that they are in contact with Rastafari individuals and organizations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines “to receive the assistance we will be forwarding.”

It was also noted that any assistance would have to be an ongoing effort since there is no indication how long the emergency situation would persist.

“Besides relief items, Martinique and St. Lucia, the islands nearest to SVG, are also offering accommodation to families or individuals wishing to be evacuated from SVG,” the statement read.

The Rastafari community said they were also concerned about reports that the COVID vaccine is required for evacuees or those entering shelters.

According to the Rastafari community, taking of vaccines is contrary to Rastafari philosophical, religious and scientific beliefs and understanding.

“We are appealing to authorities to not abrogate our fundamental human rights regarding freedom of choice in this regard,” the statement further read.