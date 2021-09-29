Real Stories of Health Care Workers on the Frontline: Dr. Natasha Maxim Esprit

This is the first in a series of short videos produced by the Ministry of Health which highlights the stories of health care workers on the frontline at the Covid Care Complex in Portsmouth.

This first episode in the series features Dr. Natasha Maxim Esprit, the Medical Officer responsible for the Campus Activity Centre at the Covid Care Complex.

