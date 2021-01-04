Reduction of land registration fees will facilitate access to land for housing – Austrie

Housing Minister Reginald Austrie said the government has introduced new measures to assist in achieving its housing policy goals.

And according to him, the Amendment to the Title by Registration Act is one those measures aimed at helping individuals who encounter problems in having their properties registered.

“We can speak to the Amendment to the Title by Registration Act which allows for the reduction in title registration fees,” Austrie said. “This addresses the issue of access to lands for housing by review of the cost of registration of those titles.”

He said while many individuals own land or promise of land, the 12.5 percent has proven in many instances to be prohibitive.

“And so you have many Dominicans with land but nothing to show for it in terms of a legal document, because they couldn’t afford to register those properties,” Austrie noted.

In the last budget, the government announced a reduction of the land registration fees to 8.5 percent during the period September 1st 2020 to August 2nd 2021.

“We are hoping that this measure will encourage and urge individuals to get their properties registered, because there are many benefits of having a registered title in your hands,” Austrie noted. “It gives you the opportunity to raise necessary financing that is required…”

He continued, “No bank will accept your land paper if you don’t have a title to it and many of us want to improve our conditions, but because of that limitation we have not been able to.”