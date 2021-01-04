Reduction of land registration fees will facilitate access to land for housing – Austrie

Housing Minister Reginald Austrie said the government has introduced new measures to assist in achieving its housing policy goals.
And according to him, the Amendment to the Title by Registration Act is one those measures aimed at helping individuals who encounter problems in having their properties registered.
“We can speak to the Amendment to the Title by Registration Act which allows for the reduction in title registration fees,” Austrie said. “This addresses the issue of access to lands for housing by review of the cost of registration of those titles.”
He said while many individuals own land or promise of land, the 12.5 percent has proven in many instances to be prohibitive.
“And so you have many Dominicans with land but nothing to show for it in terms of a legal document, because they couldn’t afford to register those properties,” Austrie noted.
In the last budget, the government announced a reduction of the land registration fees to 8.5 percent during the period September 1st 2020 to August 2nd 2021.
“We are hoping that this measure will encourage and urge individuals to get their properties registered, because there are many benefits of having a registered title in your hands,” Austrie noted. “It gives you the opportunity to raise necessary financing that is required…”
He continued, “No bank will accept your land paper if you don’t have a title to it and many of us want to improve our conditions, but because of that limitation we have not been able to.”
4 Comments
I have difficulty in understanding how the reduction in registration fees will benefit those who have been granted keys alone under the current housing revolution scheme.
Does it mean that to own the property they now freely occupy they must pay to have it registered? Or is the new fee structure a device for freeing up more land for more “free” housing?
Are these fees being reduced to satisfy a few individuals. One man and his friends have been selling land at what “seems” to be inflated prices for the past few years. Is it possible that because of the fees being paid for those sale are so high people are using the office to change laws to satisfy themselves. All i will say is the death penalty is still o. The books and the last man to be hanged was Newton from Villecase who displayed the same nasty attitudes we seem to be seeing today. History has a nasty way of repeating itself. All i will say.
I can see dem new property owners around de city grinning and toasting their glasses.
Like people making demands on the government….. not poor people for sure… laborite take what they get
Covid-19 kwazay our economy….de year just start eh….. look at that already. Are we trying to make or lose money in this economy.
This is a piecemeal initiative coming from a anti-progressive, corrupt, foreign friendly regime. The reduction should have been extended for much longer and the percentage of reduction much larger. Foreign investors, the Chinese and others, get free this and waiver that (taxes, fees, etc.) from this nocturnal autocracy.
The vast majority of Dominicans have four constant companions HUNGER, POGERTY, STRESS and POOR HEALTH. All these were foisted on the people by the ruling aristocracy.
A country gets the exact government it deserves. The combination of IGNORANCE, DOCILITY, COWARDICE and BLIND HYPER-POLITICAL PARTISANSHIP has Skerrit firmly cemented in the office of prime minister.
What is happening now is that Roosevelt Skerrit is in the driver’s seat of a big truck with the Dominican populace as the passengers driving over a steep cliff and most of the occupants cheering him on to their demise.
ISANITY AT ITS WORST!!!