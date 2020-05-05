Rehabilitation works begin on the Roseau Fisheries Complex facility

The Roseau Fisheries Complex, a gift from the Government of Japan, which was severely destroyed by Hurricane Maria on September 17, 2018, will once again be a hub of fishing activities in the near future.

The Japanese Government is providing further assistance to the Government of Dominica in the form of an EC$30 million grant for the refurbishment and improvement of both the Roseau and Marigot Fisheries facilities.

The first phase of the project – the removal of debris and demolition of damaged structural parts – commenced earlier last week, in preparation for Phase 2 will include the construction and rehabilitation of the Complex to allow for the restoration of the ice-machines, cool storage areas, a demarcated vendors area and office space for the Fisheries Division Unit which is now being accommodated within the Agriculture Ministry at Government Headquarters.

Before Hurricane Maria, the Roseau Fisheries Complex was essential to fishing activities on the island serving over sixty (60) fishers from Scotts Head in the South all the way to St. Joseph with annual catch totalling over one hundred and ten thousand (110,000) lbs of fish.

In the interim, the Fisheries Division has identified alternative areas for the temporary accommodation of the displaced fishers and fish vendors.