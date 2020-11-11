Remembering a great son of the soil

Out of the village of Grand Bay you were given birth
During the month of May a baby with so much worth
It was not always great even as you mentioned
Sometimes with no breakfast but you just pressed on
As a young son you grew always taking a look
Even challenging a few as you read so many books
Your innate talent was borne listening to the stories told
From the elders you learned our Mother Tongue called Creole
Representing your village later called South City
Without any entourage you made it your duty
You continued your journey just to discover
You were teaching so many with so much fervour
You became so engaged in your native tongue
Filled with so much courage you reached out to everyone
With humility you visited the elders with whom you shared
They were always elated your presence they held so dear
The commercials on the radio heard with so much emotion
Your messages just flowed filled with so much passion
You visited the sick and represented the homeless
You didn’t play any trick just experienced their stress
Going to the prison was no easy task
You were on a mission no questions to ask
As far as education the students were introduced
To Reading competitions which have left them enthused
Even in your pain you continued your mission
A commitment you didn’t feign it was always in action
Listening to your colleagues as they uttered one voice
It was such an intrigue they caused many to rejoice
Your family must be commended being at your side
They were so committed as they demonstrated their drive
You touched many lives both near and far
There should be an archive since you were such a star
In body you’re absent but we know quite well
Your spirit is still present your story we’ll continue to tell
You were a great son
Felix Henderson
1 Comment
The norm is to bestow accolades and mounds of recognition posthumously, but you got yours whilst you were alive. Inarguably an exemplary ambassador and icon.You gave us so much Felix. Thank you.Rest now.