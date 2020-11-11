Remembering a great son of the soil

Out of the village of Grand Bay you were given birth

During the month of May a baby with so much worth

It was not always great even as you mentioned

Sometimes with no breakfast but you just pressed on

As a young son you grew always taking a look

Even challenging a few as you read so many books

Your innate talent was borne listening to the stories told

From the elders you learned our Mother Tongue called Creole

Representing your village later called South City

Without any entourage you made it your duty

You continued your journey just to discover

You were teaching so many with so much fervour

You became so engaged in your native tongue

Filled with so much courage you reached out to everyone

With humility you visited the elders with whom you shared

They were always elated your presence they held so dear

The commercials on the radio heard with so much emotion

Your messages just flowed filled with so much passion

You visited the sick and represented the homeless

You didn’t play any trick just experienced their stress

Going to the prison was no easy task

You were on a mission no questions to ask

As far as education the students were introduced

To Reading competitions which have left them enthused

Even in your pain you continued your mission

A commitment you didn’t feign it was always in action

Listening to your colleagues as they uttered one voice

It was such an intrigue they caused many to rejoice

Your family must be commended being at your side

They were so committed as they demonstrated their drive

You touched many lives both near and far

There should be an archive since you were such a star

In body you’re absent but we know quite well

Your spirit is still present your story we’ll continue to tell

You were a great son

Felix Henderson