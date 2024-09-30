Renovations at Dominica State College completed, reports Trudy Christian

DSC Officer in Charger Trudy Christian, via statement, acknowledged that following Hurricane Maria, the Dominica State College struggled to provide an optimal learning atmosphere for students. Because of damage caused to the Lower Campus by the storm, operations were limited primarily to the Upper Campus. However, significant renovations, funded by the government, were undertaken over the summer to facilitate the expansion into the Lower Campus.

Ms Christian reported that though the renovation of the administrative block had commenced before the summer, the major restoration efforts for the classroom blocks, along with the end buildings located across from the Upper Campus that accommodate technical courses, were carried out during this period.

The newly renovated classrooms, and donated furniture, have reportedly significantly enhanced the educational experience, with some students taking to sharing “selfies” on social media, demonstrating their pride in their tertiary institution, according to Ms Christian’s statement.

She also shared that other elements were incorporated into this facility upgrade. Namely, the Minister of Education recognized a littering problem on campus and collaborated with the Minister of Environment to provide waste bins for the college. Discussions are also underway regarding the creation of recreational spaces, such as gazebos, to further enrich the student experience.