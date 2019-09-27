Response from the Dominica government to Joint Special Mission report

The government has deemed as unacceptable certain recommendations of a Joint CARICOM-COMMONWEALTH-OAS Special Mission which was invited by the government to visit Dominica from August 6-9, 2019 to look at the electoral reform system.

Attorney General Levi Peter has said that while the government welcomes certain aspects of the Commission’s recommendation that are more in tune with its own thinking, the government is unable to accept aspects of the recommendations contained in the report, in particular, the recommendation in relation to the house to house re-verification exercise.

Peter said the government’s reasons are detailed in its written response to the Mission.

The government’s full response to the Joint Special Mission is posted below.

