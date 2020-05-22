Retired teacher Mervin Alexander – some students will be disadvantaged by sitting CXC in July

Retired teacher Mervin Alexander believes that some students will be disadvantaged as they sit the Caribbean Examinations Council-administered exams in July this year.

At the meeting, which was held virtually on May 8th 2020, it was stated that the Barbados-based CXC would be setting exams for students in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

A final decision was made for students to sit the CXC examination in July 2020.

And according to Alexander who spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO) on Thursday some teachers are ready while others are not.

“I spoke to a few principals and teachers about it, some say they are ready while others say they are not ready. In my opinion some students are going to be disadvantaged,” he said.

He continued, “I am saying to myself if you are going to write the exams this year, the exam is normally a first and a second paper and this year giving them just a first paper with the SBA what is the way forward now for the exams?”

Alexander mentioned further that one of the main issues faced by teachers and students is the lack of access to the internet.

“Some schools are ready while other schools are not yet ready, in terms of the internet,” he remarked. “The complaints from some teachers are crazy, some teachers go to the schools hoping to use the internet and sometimes when they get there either it is not working or very slow.”

The Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) is an institution that provides regional and internationally recognized secondary school leaving examinations relevant to the needs of the region; assist in Common Entrance and other types of examinations; produce teaching materials and train teachers to use the CXC syllabi; and advise regional governments on education.