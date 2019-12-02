Revamping of key institutions in Dominica among top priorities in UWP manifesto

The United Workers Party (UWP) launched its 2019 manifesto dubbed “Real Change” in the presence of hundreds of party supporters at the Newtown playing field over the weekend.

Flanked by all his candidates contesting the general election, party leader Lennox Linton, signed a copy of the manifesto and handed it to a 75-year-old citizen.

He told party supporters that the manifesto is a vision for “our Isle of beauty” and is sustainable, harmonized growth and development in which every Dominican has an opportunity to have an education, proper health care, employment and an affordable home, a reasonable standard of living and an exceptional quality of life in a peaceful and secure social and natural environment.

It was disclosed that the manifesto cost a little over sixteen thousand US dollars and was paid for by “funds of the people.”

“Your money paid for the manifesto. That is money that you contributed to the GO FUND ME and we are proud of it. Today, take a bow and we say thank you to you who have paid for this your manifesto with your money,” Linton stated to loud applause.

The UWP leader said that the first priority of his party in coming to government is a national recognition and acceptance of the simple truth that “we are citizens of a country born to shine as the Nature Island of the world…”

He called on all to “embrace the real change and also embrace a national development philosophy that is in harmony with our true Nature Island character and identity.”

“We leave behind the political, religious and other divisions we have created for ourselves, and we discipline ourselves to become the free, united, peaceful, harmonious, self-sustaining people that we truly are, our values, innovative leadership, compassion, honesty, integrity, accountability, global teamwork, consultation,” Linton said.

The man who is vying for the top leadership position in this country said the vision of his party is to make Dominica the premier nature island destination in the world and the best place to live, work and enjoy life in the global community of nations.

“Our mission is to create, in the Commonwealth of Dominica, a globally recognized nature island democracy of the people, by the people, for the people, through the engagement of citizens and investors at home and abroad utilizing their talents, knowledge, skills and appropriate technologies to grow the economy, protect the environment and ensure social equity,” Linton said.

Among the UWP’s first 10 priorities for “real change” is the revamping of the key institutions within Dominica to improve efficiency and accountability.

Some institutions which have been identified to undergo this process include the Integrity Commission, the Judiciary, Local Government, the Civil Service, the Dominica Police Force, Statutory Boards and the Electoral Commission.

A copy of the full document is posted below.

Download (PDF, 4.84MB)