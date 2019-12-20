Road failure at Belles

Newly-appointed Public Workers Minister, Kassani Laville, on just his second day on the job, was on Thursday, faced with a road failure in the Belles area.
In this video, shot by the Government Information GIS) earlier in the day, Laville explains the situation at Belles.
