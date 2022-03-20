Roseau Market stabbing leaves Bath Estate man nursing injury; Yampiece man in police custody

A stabbing incident at the Roseau Market in the late afternoon of Saturday March 19, 2022, has left Martindale Morancie of Bath Estate nursing injuries at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH).

Superintendent of Police, Belgrove Charles who heads the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), reported that on the aforementioned date, Morancie received a stab wound to his neck with a sharp object allegedly inflicted by Stevenson “Echo” Morancie of Yampiece.

“Martindale’s injury is not life threatening and he is a patient at the DCFH in stable condition.”

Superintendent Charles further revealed that the accused man is in police custody.