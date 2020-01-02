Rotary Club of Dominica continues to bring Christmas cheer to Infirmary Home for the Aged

The Rotary Club of Dominica has once again spent the early Christmas morning bringing cheer to the residents of the Infirmary Home for the Aged. Every year, members of the club visit the Infirmary on Christmas morning singing Christmas Carols to the residents. They also provide a hearty breakfast and several gifts.

This year was no exception as members sang a variety of traditional Christmas carols to the residents while the staff of the Infirmary served the traditional Christmas breakfast provided by the club. Each member brought along three(3) gifts for the residents.

The organizer of this year’s Christmas Breakfast, recently-pinned member, Garth Joseph, indicated “It was fulfilling to receive the support and efforts of my fellow Rotarians towards the venture of bringing Christmas cheers to those in need. With such commitment, all tasks are made easy. The Christmas breakfast brought joy to the residents, staff and Rotarians present.”

Club President, Lima Jervier, expressed her appreciation to all the members of the Rotary Club of Dominica as well as members of the Rotaract Club of Roseau who were present for the activity. The event also provided an opportunity for members to socialize and spend part of the Christmas Day as a Rotary family. All in all, the Club upheld its Motto “Service Above Self”.

Jervier is also extending thanks to the Dominica Broadcasting Corporation for supporting the Club’s tradition and always being present to carry the event live.