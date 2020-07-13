Russia successfully completes human trials of COVID-19 vaccine

Zee News - Sunday, July 12th, 2020 at 10:24 PM
As the world reels under the rising COVID-19 cases, Russia’s Sechenov University has successfully completed the world’s first clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine on humans, media reports said on Sunday (July 12, 2020).

The director of the Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology Vadim Tarasov confirmed the development to Sputnik news.

“Sechenov University has successfully completed tests on volunteers of the world`s first vaccine against coronavirus,” Tarasov said.

He said the university had begun clinical trials of the vaccine on June 18. The first group of volunteers would be discharged on Wednesday and the second on July 20. The vaccine has been produced by Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia.

