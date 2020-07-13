Russia successfully completes human trials of COVID-19 vaccine

As the world reels under the rising COVID-19 cases, Russia’s Sechenov University has successfully completed the world’s first clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine on humans, media reports said on Sunday (July 12, 2020).

The director of the Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology Vadim Tarasov confirmed the development to Sputnik news.

“Sechenov University has successfully completed tests on volunteers of the world`s first vaccine against coronavirus,” Tarasov said.