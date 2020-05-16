Sagicor launches group insurance plan for health care heroes

Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited has launched its first-ever ‘Sagicor Health Care Heroes’ group insurance plan.

This bundled product is developed to cater to all front-line workers in the region with three-levels of benefits including life, accidental death and a ten critical illness component covering various sicknesses such as heart attacks, cancer and blindness.

This ‘hero series’ is also available for spouses and children of front-line workers.

During a virtual online press conference this week, President and CEO of Sagicor, Ravi Rambarran, said he believes that consistent with their vision of improving the lives of the communities in which Sagicor operates, it is their duty to recognize heroes including doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

“The virus has re-enforced not only how dependent we are on each other but also that we must act together,” Rambarran stated. “We recognize that heroes don’t just exist in movies but live with us; our heroes are the front line and include those in the health care, food, transportation, sanitation and protective services sectors.”

He continued, “Our heroes are our people. We are one and we are horned to serve them as they serve us. They have sacrificed to keep our communities safe and we are honored to be here for them.”