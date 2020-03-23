COVID-19 (UPDATE): Saint Lucia airports closed to incoming passengers

Dominica News Online - Monday, March 23rd, 2020 at 2:41 PM
EDITOR’S NOTE: Note that a previous version of this release which stated that all airports and seaports in St. Lucia had been closed, has been corrected by the Office of The Prime Minister in St. Lucia.

The Government of Saint Lucia has announced the closure of Saint Lucia’s airports to all incoming commercial and private flights effective 11:59 pm on Monday 23rd March 2020. All airports will be closed to all incoming passengers until Sunday, April 5th 2020.

Aircraft facilitating departing passengers repatriating from Saint Lucia will be permitted. Air Cargo operations are permitted.

This is part of the Government’s efforts to contain the spread or the importation of new cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

The Government of Saint Lucia has already closed schools, imposed travel restrictions and scaled back non-essential services in an effort contain the disease.

