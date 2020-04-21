Dominica has done well in preventing the spread of COVID-19 – Dr. Sam Christian

Medical Doctor, Dr. Sam Christian, has applauded all health care and frontline professionals for doing what he says is an exceptional job in preventing the spread of COVID-19 on the island.

During an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO), Dr. Christian said compared to other Caribbean countries, Dominica has done well in protecting its citizens thus far.

“I want to big up our health care professionals, our entire health care system from the Ministry of Health and every single doctor and nurse who are working in the districts and the clinics who have prepared…we have no deaths, nobody on ventilators, a lot of our patients are recovering and we have had no new cases in the past several days,” he said.

He commended the security forces for having control over the curfew periods and to persons who have complied with these procedures.

Since the first confirmed case on island, Dr. Christian said he has seen an increase of precautionary measures being taking by citizens in protecting themselves from this disease.

He continued, “People are intelligent, they can see for themselves what is happening and we have all seen the mask-use percentage go up; maybe 95% of people are wearing masks. Dominicans have been outstanding and we have been very good in complying with the health directives and so I think that has to do with our performance.”

Dr. Christian also encouraged people to focus on important steps that need to be taken to recover the economy and added that it is through vigilance, persons will be able to regain control of their destiny.

“We have to hope that we will survive this not only physically as human beings but also economically; we have to be able to rebound when we come out of this,” he remarked.

Dr. Christian said that, overall, the country has to be thankful for being in this position and although things might change, he states that “we are as prepared as we can be”.