Schools in Dominica will remain open says Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit

Despite suggestions from the public that schools should be closed due to the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19), Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said schools will remain open in Dominica.

He made the announcement during a press briefing held on Thursday.

“There have been suggestions from the public on the closure of schools and I appreciate that suggestion. There are merits to it, but there are also challenges to it,” Skerrit said. “School is not only a place you go to learn to read and write and do arithmetic, but you also have another challenge. And so we have decided to hold back the closure of schools and to use the opportunity of students attendance of school to educate them.”

He pointed out that keeping the children in school will enable them to go through drills of washing their hands and sanitary practices, “so that if we have the students going back home and educating their grandparents, their parents, brothers and sisters, then we can certainly overcome the challenge.”

According to Skerrit, if students are sent home before the Easter vacation, “how will the families in Dominica be able to provide the homecare required for the children while they are at work?”

To every decision made by the government, he said, there are other things to consider.

“However, if the need arises, then certainly, we will make the decision to close schools,” the Prime Minister said. “But we are mindful of the implications of closing schools.”

There are currently no reported cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dominica.