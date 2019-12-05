UPDATE: Seaborne reverses decision to cancel flights into Dominica

Seaborne Airlines has reversed its decision to cancel all flights to Dominica because of concerns about the protests over electoral reform which have been occurring over the past few days.
An official of the company told that Dominica News Online (DNO) on Thursday morning that Seaborne had cancelled all flights into Dominica and that the company planned to be back in operation by December 10th 2019.
However, acting on a tip, DNO contacted the company again and was told that the decision had been reversed and flights to Dominica have resumed and will continue as normal.
The company had announced on Wednesday that due to a travel advisory issued for Dominica several days ago, by the US State Department, it was cancelling all overnight stays in Dominicauntil December 10th, 2019.
“Due to the uncertain situation, the safety of our passengers, staff and crew is our number one priority,” the airline said in a statement.
Despite protest action since Monday by Marigot residents demanding electoral reform, airport officials informed DNO this morning that the Melville Hall airport is open.
LIAT told our newsroom that the regional company remains in full operation.
8 Comments
They must resume flights. Many of Skerrit’s imported voters are stranded on the other islands. Seabourne must bring them in. Too many of them for List alone to carry.
Of course LIAT will continue. Skerrit pumping CBI money into the bottomless pit what else we expect?
Win, Lose or Draw there will be no peace without Justice. I am saying that to say whoever wins needs to give the people what they been fighting for and that is reform. Roosevelt Skerrit, Charles Saverin and the other Hungry Hyenas will be dealt with accordingly when we take back what belongs to us the Dominican people. They Hijacked our land and with blood sweat and tears we will win. the harder the battle the sweeter the Victory.
Dominicans get exactly what they deserve. What a national embarassment being acted out in full view of the world. Lucky Dominica has passports to sell because its tourism sector has just flushed itself down the toilet.
Hypocrisy on this Island to the likes I have never seen before. Seems like it’s okay for uwp supporters to travel to DA to vote but it’s not okay for Labour supporters. When the liat flight landed with uwp supporters I saw no protests against that.
Because they paid their way to Dominica.
We know your decision to cancel flights to Dominica is non political and it’s just a safety concern, on the behalf of the Dominica travelers we appreciate your decision, and support in this matter.
Free and fair elections and elections reform, is needed to ensure growth in any country.
List remains opened to be sure they get more Money from Dominica. If people dont come to vote then skerrit out