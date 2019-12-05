UPDATE: Seaborne reverses decision to cancel flights into Dominica

Seaborne Airlines has reversed its decision to cancel all flights to Dominica because of concerns about the protests over electoral reform which have been occurring over the past few days.

An official of the company told that Dominica News Online (DNO) on Thursday morning that Seaborne had cancelled all flights into Dominica and that the company planned to be back in operation by December 10th 2019.

However, acting on a tip, DNO contacted the company again and was told that the decision had been reversed and flights to Dominica have resumed and will continue as normal.

The company had announced on Wednesday that due to a travel advisory issued for Dominica several days ago, by the US State Department, it was cancelling all overnight stays in Dominicauntil December 10th, 2019.

“Due to the uncertain situation, the safety of our passengers, staff and crew is our number one priority,” the airline said in a statement.

Despite protest action since Monday by Marigot residents demanding electoral reform, airport officials informed DNO this morning that the Melville Hall airport is open.

LIAT told our newsroom that the regional company remains in full operation.