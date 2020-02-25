Search called off for plane which crashed off Dominica coast, no arrests in Chinese national killing

The search has been called off for the victims of a plane crash which occurred in the sea off Marigot on Sunday 16th February 2020.

Earlier reports indicated that the French-registered aircraft, which was carrying 4 persons, had taken off at about 6:43 pm from the Douglas-Charles Airport destined for Le Raizet Airport in Guadeloupe.

“Investigations continue into that missing plane; the police have recovered some debris but we have not recovered any bodies,” Police Chief Daniel Carbon said at a news conference recently. “The search has been called off.”

Meantime, carbon said no arrests have been made following a recent shooting incident which occurred in Picard, Portsmouth at 11:00 pm on February 4th 2020, resulting in the death of a Chinese national.

The deceased is Zing Jian Yong, a 49-year-old male residing at Picard, Portsmouth.

“We are investigating that matter. We have pursued every lead that we had intensively. We brought in a number of suspects and interviewed them and investigations continue,” Carbon revealed. “We have not made any arrests or charged anyone for this crime.”

The police chief condemned this incident and called on the general public to provide the police with any information or evidence to help to bring the criminal/criminals to justice.

“We have been getting some tips but we have not yet solved it,” he said. “I have a strong feeling that we might solve this crime, but again the information and evidence are out there…there must be somebody who knows what happened, who did it.”