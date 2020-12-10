Second phase of Dominica China Friendship Hospital to be handed over this month – PM SKerrit

It is expected that the second phase of of the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital will be handed over this month. This phase consists of a new Eye Care Centre.
“Our new national, modern State-of-the-Art Hospital is moving apace with the second phase being handed over this month,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced during his weekly Anou Palay Programme. “And I speak here of the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital.”
He said work on the second and third phases is underway.
According to the prime minister, the new operating theatre and new Intensive Care Unit ( ICU) which make up phase 3, are projected to be completed by the end of December 2020, and the new administrative teaching building soon thereafter.
He said the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who will now take over responsibility for running the hospital under the guidance of the Ministry of Health, has been appointed in order to establish a more professional approach to the delivery of healthcare to the country’s citizens.
Skerrit went on to say that work on the Marigot Hospital is also progressing.
“Upon completion, the 75 bed capacity hospital will provide complete medical facilities to the residents of Marigot and surrounding villages,” he stated.
He said essential services will include an ambulatory service unit, emergency care, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), maternity and pediatric unit, laboratory and radiology services and trauma centre.
“This project I believe and I am sure you all do, speaks to our ability to respond to the needs of our citizens by providing quality infrastructure built to the highest standards, quality healthcare we know is necessary for communities to thrive,” Prime Minister Skerrit noted.
He said his government looks forward with great anticipation to the completion of the Marigot Hospital to benefit and improve the quality of life of the people of the north east of Dominica.
The Prime Minister also mentioned that works have started on the Anse De Mai, Colihaut and Newtown health centres, “and we expect work on Soufriere to begin in the next few weeks.”
23 Comments
THAT HOSPITAL IS STILL PMH TO ME!!. I not in that china friendship nothing. Because ny how we cannot pay them back it doh have friend again. they taking their hospital and raising price on everything. right. Princess Margarette Hospital that there. I not in all you nonsense!
Make sure you go tell Skerrit that and his useless, failed incompetent Questionable inmature Labour government.
From the Head, these people have no idea of Socioeconomic development.
They have ruined our economy through agriculture where our farmers and vendors are suffering to support their children and families.
After 20 long failed years, we the people of Dominica want this failed incompetent Skerrit and his corrupted Labour government out of our Dominica Government.
It’s time we get rid of this failed incompetent Labour government. We need a change and disciplined sound leadership in our Government. We will have The United Workers Party under our distinguished Hon. Lennox Linton and his trusted competent professional trustworthy reliable United Workers Party.
We need to put our people and our Dominica ahead. Skerrit and Labour government must get the hell out of our be government.
They have failed us, lied to us and abused our people States money.
We need change of…
You whatever you are, stop barking Political nonsense and as “Man Bites Dogs’!, This assumes is your lying intellectual Nonsensical thoughts and behaviour barking from your mouth. It is sad that you have sold and said to the people of Dominica that you are this despicable do called “Man Bites Dogs”. It says you’re not interested with any thoughts of Dominica but barking Nonsense thoughts strictly linked to you distasteful thoughts that makes no contribution to the development of our government and our Dominica. It’s seems that you have blindly linked yourself to failed Skerrit and politically corrupted your Labour government and by extension you have joined this fake Labour government where there is no be substance in you to address the issue of poverty, corruption, Idiotic thoughts. You better open up your thoughts and focus on where we are in the development of our ailing under this corrupted Labour government and its failed questionable Skerrit as you his acolyte
Shame on…
Stop barking and try hard to research and comprehend the bigger picture of what we in our Dominica suffer under this Immature visionless Incompetent Labour government, ably supported by indiscriminate People like you.
Jealousy our Red Dirty Show. Our Nature Isle Dominica needs decent trusted professional trustworthy reliable people of quakityy and decency in politics, Government and leadership.
Man Bites Dogs woof..woof… Woof, open your eyes and ears and focus on the issues we face under this disgusting, corrupted, visionless Incompetent Labour government under your obvious failed immnature Skerrit.
You and your acolytes condone this BS over 20yrs now as our pet suffer and parents unable to feed their families well as there are no jobs offered after a wasted, incompetent failed Labour government has ruined our economy our Finances our infrastructure and yet you bypass the Welfare Division and have these struggling people and families structured to say:”We love our (Idiotic) PM…
Despite the fact that DOminica is receiving an up to date hospital whereby we have a good list of professional trustworthy reliable quality service people of all related skills to run and continue to perform with Skills, professionalism and strong commitment to our Dominica and our people who has suffered for many years under this fake Labour government and incompetent do called Prime (Odd) Minister called Skerrit.
We need the bigger picture of development taking our Dominica and people to higher heights and the resources required that our people will always be healthy and strong that their children and families are secured into education, employment when the time arrives. We are still struggling in agriculture, commerce, socioeconomic development. It’s pretty obvious that after 30+ years our nature Isle and our people are jobless and still static.
Skerrit and his failed Labour government has failed us and we need change ASAP.
We welcome decent, committed UWP Team under Linton…
Dog,the GUTTER RATS are Channel 1,Ibo France,Viewsexpressed and Roro.Blind and sick to the bone,these UWP crooked traitors.
First it was Princess Margaret Hospital, we know of the colonial ties to the UK.
Now Dominica – China friend hospital, it’s a kind of new world order where you have to salute your donors by naming places after them.
This is such a stupid and embarrassing moment in the history of Dominica. Thanks to the Chinese for their assistance but no need to do this papyshow Mr Pm.
So if Dominica was to name everything after the donors, Dominica would be like a world map in the Caribbean sea.
So Mr Pm, firstly you had them put some kind of chinese dogs on the bridge now u into friendship hospital.
China is not only helping Dominica, china is alll around the world doing the same thing as do for Dominica. You don’t have to go so low in order to show gratitude. Name the hospital after some freedom fighter or some local hero.
Dat may not happen cause u all like the #2. Charles Douglas Airport which is another silly idea.
You guys can’t think.. Then Dominicans sit and say nothing. Look…
there are Un song heroes in Dominica . why name a great project like this China, God forbid . use your people name they do die for there land of birth. Think wisely Bro. keep the good work.
Congratulations!! The CEO has been appointed; is it state secret that the name can’t be mentioned!
HOTEP!
Dominica is truly an unique place. Every time I see or hear that name – Dominica China Friendship Hospital, I hang my head in utter shame and disgust. Only a Cabinet of dunces would agree with such an asinine name for one of their most important institutions.
This regime sings like a sparrow over the renovations done to the hospital. Yet, if you enter this very medical facility with a stumped toe, you could possibly end up in the ICU or worse. The professional service and care, at the hospital, far outweighs any addition to the physical plant.
Too many citizens have to seek medical attention overseas for treatment that should be done right here.The quality of medical care should be given top priority.
A country’s health is a country’s wealth. Citizens deserve much better than they are receiving at present’
@Ibo France, Shut your stupid mouth, You said everytime I see or hear that name Dominica China Friendship hospital, I hang my head in utter shame and disgust “So you should your so-called Workers clowns is useless they couldn’t deliver anything good for Dominica and its people you lots only have mouths big time suckers with no direction suck suck salt we Dominicans will never give you guys a second chance again, make no mistake about that!!!
Skerrit and his failed Labour government has failed us and we need change ASAP.
We welcome decent, committed UWP Team under…
Jealousy is killing those wicked minded gutter rats so-called workers clowns everything Dr. Skerritt is involved in is a problem to them no matter wherever they are and their personal lives is so bad it stinks, Dr. Pm. Skerritt will always be a better person than you lots idiots workers supporters!!!
After Jesus is Skerrit not true?
Please my people ignore the ridiculous thoughts of so callefy “Man Bites Dogs”, he’s best job outside of anything else. Stop biting dogs and try being an intellectual and not a blind Bat linked to this failed incompetent Questionable inmature Skerrit and his failed questionable incompetent Bobol Labour government.
Our suffering people come first and not the Chinese neither the linked nefarious others who it is said just skirting around failed Skerrit who has reduced our struggling people into begging and run to Corrupted Red Clinic for cash.
That’s the obvious reason why our Dominica has failed. There’s is visionary nor focus on Socioeconomic development concept and appears that failed Skerrit knows absolutely nothing of Socioeconomic development concept. He’s a professor operating a devious Red Clinic Bobol, passport Bobol and other matters of concern that has reduced our struggling to begging, poverty and unemployed.
Skerrit must get the hell out of our government and our…
They Really named the hospital china friendship hospital. If the debt is not paid then they can claim. Time alone Will tell.
U know it make sense. Because I don’t see.why the.name.could.not.remain as pmh. Chinese give nothing free. Chinese rule..so they think
We do not need our hospital named with a Chinese name. This is disturbing and disgusting. We cannot go to China
China is a very closed, represive country with it’s people who live in fear under this represive communist, brutal regime who punished their people to tow the line.
Religions and faiths are not welcome and we guess that faith and worship has been denied or else it’s prison
China, is That obvious repressive, wicked that has no respect for Human Rights. The Premier and his mischievous brutal closed China has locked their own Chinese people in bondage. Shame on you China and your failed Chinese brutal Government.
Human Rights is a fundamental practice expected of each country, each Government and each Leader, Premier to respect and honour. China, it is time you free up your people and stop brutalizing your own people. We will report you to the Human Rights Board to have conduct yourselves as leaders and not slave masters. I feel for the suffering Chinese people. Brutal…
State of the art…? Like the west cost road and its bridges? Propaganda, nothing but cheap propaganda!
It is the actual state the the art in Dominica. That is the state in which it is in. Frankly im concerned.
“He said the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who will now take over responsibility for running the hospital under the guidance of the Ministry of Health, has been appointed in order to establish a more professional approach to the delivery of healthcare to the country’s citizens.”
Ummm….has the person for the CEO job been identified and appointed already?
Well I believe that’s what the article said. So much more was said though…that was the most important part?