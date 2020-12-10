Second phase of Dominica China Friendship Hospital to be handed over this month – PM SKerrit

It is expected that the second phase of of the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital will be handed over this month. This phase consists of a new Eye Care Centre.

“Our new national, modern State-of-the-Art Hospital is moving apace with the second phase being handed over this month,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced during his weekly Anou Palay Programme. “And I speak here of the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital.”

He said work on the second and third phases is underway.

According to the prime minister, the new operating theatre and new Intensive Care Unit ( ICU) which make up phase 3, are projected to be completed by the end of December 2020, and the new administrative teaching building soon thereafter.

He said the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who will now take over responsibility for running the hospital under the guidance of the Ministry of Health, has been appointed in order to establish a more professional approach to the delivery of healthcare to the country’s citizens.

Skerrit went on to say that work on the Marigot Hospital is also progressing.

“Upon completion, the 75 bed capacity hospital will provide complete medical facilities to the residents of Marigot and surrounding villages,” he stated.

He said essential services will include an ambulatory service unit, emergency care, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), maternity and pediatric unit, laboratory and radiology services and trauma centre.

“This project I believe and I am sure you all do, speaks to our ability to respond to the needs of our citizens by providing quality infrastructure built to the highest standards, quality healthcare we know is necessary for communities to thrive,” Prime Minister Skerrit noted.

He said his government looks forward with great anticipation to the completion of the Marigot Hospital to benefit and improve the quality of life of the people of the north east of Dominica.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that works have started on the Anse De Mai, Colihaut and Newtown health centres, “and we expect work on Soufriere to begin in the next few weeks.”