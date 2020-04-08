COVID-19: Secret Bay and Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort provide meals for Dominica’s frontline healthcare workers

Fort Young Hotel’s The Palisades Restaurant also launches takeaway, curbside pickup and food delivery service for local community

Dominica’s Secret Bay and Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort, two beloved Caribbean resorts committed to serving the “Nature Island” during the COVID-19 global pandemic, shift from catering to overnight guests to feeding Dominica’s frontline healthcare workers.

Dubbed “Koudmen Kitchen,” an homage to the Creole term that translates to ‘helping hand,’ and led by Grant Lynott, the executive chef of Secret Bay’s acclaimed Zing Zing Restaurant, along with Fort Young Chefs’ Delma Cenac and Minavia Hazel, the initiative is designed to supply COVID-19 frontline workers and healthcare professionals with 50 no-cost meals a day at four locations across the island for at least the next thirty days.

Further, to aid the island’s “stay at home” efforts to reduce community spread, Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort is expanding services at its waterfront dining establishment, The Palisades Restaurant, to now offer takeaway, curbside pickup and food delivery to the local community.

“With both Secret Bay and Fort Young operational, though, for the first time in our history both resorts are at zero occupancy, we wanted to refocus our efforts in a meaningful way that best serve those on the frontline working to the breaking point in the fight against COVID-19,” said Gregor Nassief, chairman of GEMS Holdings Limited, which operates and manages both Secret Bay and Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort.

“We’re delighted to not only keep Fort Young’s The Palisades Restaurant open but to now offer a new special to-go menu and safely deliver orders to our loyal patrons,” added Nassief. “I’m inspired and proud of our entire team.”

Chef Grant, who’s responsible for the culinary ingenuity that was among the qualities that led Relais & Châteaux to select Secret Bay to join its network of the ‘World’s Finest Intimate Hotels,’ shared: “I’m honored to collaborate with Chef Delma, Chef Minavia and our collective teams to prepare meals for those fighting to protect us. As it is said, we’re all in this together and food is my way to keep us all connected.”

Koudmen Kitchen, which began its service on April 3, 2020, would not be possible without special support from Archipelago Trading, which is supplying food inputs, and 100% Green, which is providing biodegradable containers, as well as local farmers and fishermen, and the delivery teams in Roseau and Portsmouth.

Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort’s The Palisades Restaurant in Roseau will continue to operate in accordance with Dominica’s guidelines and will commence takeout, curbside pickup and delivery food service beginning April 6, 2020.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The menu includes some Chef favorites from Fort Young’s Palisades and Warner Bar, including Island Callaloo Soup, Veggie or Chicken Roti, Pizza and our signature Warner’s Burger. Additionally, the meals being prepared for Koudmen Kitchen will be featured as the ‘Meal of the Day’ and available for purchase. Proceeds from those meals will be reinvested in Koudmen Kitchen so as to allow the program to keep going. Prices range from EC$15 – EC$30. To order take out, curbside pickup or delivery, patrons should call 255.7144 or 275.5824.