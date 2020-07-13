Secret Bay named Travel + Leisure’s #1 resort hotel in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas

Secret Bay, Dominica’s exclusive six-star, all villa rainforest resort experience and a member of Relais & Châteaux, is pleased to announce it has earned the #1 spot for resort hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas in this year’s Travel & Leisure’s ‘World’s Best Awards.’ The resort also ranked #6 in the top 100 resorts in the world. Known for its remote locale, private accommodations with plunge pools, hyper-personalised service, nature-to-table dining and no menu concept, chef-driven epicurean culinary experience, and wellness offerings, Secret Bay has won the hearts of guests seeking an under-the-radar luxury hideaway. “We are honoured and humbled to be recognised by Travel + Leisure and its readers as the #6 hotel in the world and #1 resort in the Caribbean,” said Gregor Nassief, proprietor of Secret Bay. “This award is even more special given we’re in a time when the entire travel industry is facing its most disruptive moment in modern history. This acknowledgement is a reminder that travel inspires and uplifts us, and is a testament to our service and team who go to great lengths to meet our guests’ every desire.”
Tucked away on the unspoilt “Nature Island” — one of the Caribbean’s most sparsely populated, environmentally conscious and culturally rich countries — Secret Bay has been praised for its ability to effortlessly capture the luxury of time and space along with its artful fusion of high design, local craftsmanship, commitment to sustainable development through numerous green and eco-friendly initiatives and its reputation for authentic guest experiences custom-curated to personal preference. Part of Secret Bay’s elevated experience is delivered in the form of its culinary offerings: at the innovative Zing Zing restaurant, Executive Chef Grant Lynott operates a “no-menu” concept that’s part food-lab and part restaurant, challenging the traditional fine dining restaurant rules, and focuses on a hyper-local and intimate experience that simply cannot be replicated. Similarly, the Gommier Spa, a three-walled, treetop retreat designed especially for couples, focuses on local and sustainably-sourced products for treatments. Other amenities include dedicated villa hosts, on-call concierge, chefs and guides, and two secluded beaches.
Secret Bay recently introduced its StayWell Program — a series of wellness, health and safety protocols that go beyond WHO, PAHO, CDC and local health authorities’ mandates and guidelines in order to keep guests and staff safe and healthy.
“Despite these uncertain and unprecedented times we have a lot to celebrate; in addition to this award, we earned a Green Globe Certificate and joined Relais & Châteaux at the end of last year, and we’re expanding with the addition of four new villas this November,” said Dinesh Kissoon, Secret Bay’s general manager.
Later this year, Secret Bay will unveil four new Ti-Fèy Villas for stays beginning November 2020. Each of the four two-story, residential-style hillside villas features a private pool, an outdoor rain shower cantilevered off the second floor, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and an abundance of space for guests to enjoy an intimate tropical island escape. The addition of these new architecturally stunning villas increases the resort’s inventory to 10.
Earlier this year, the resort launched sales for The Residences at Secret Bay, a limited collection of architectural villas secluded within the gated confines of the Caribbean resort for which they are named. The new Residences present a rare opportunity for individuals to enjoy a sustainable luxury vacation home, along with the incomparable six-star service of the resort and off-the-beaten-path experiences on the “Nature Island.”
Secret Bay recently joined Relais & Châteaux, the most prestigious association of luxury hotels and restaurants in the world, becoming the first and only property in Dominica and just one of seven properties in the Caribbean to be affiliated with the elite brand.
Announced annually, Travel & Leisure’s ‘World’s Best Awards’ are granted to the best islands, cities, hotels, cruise lines, airports and more, as chosen by the public. In the hotels category, readers score their experiences based upon facilities, location, service, food and overall value.
In addition to this recognition, Secret Bay has received numerous accolades, including: TripAdvisor’s 2019 Travellers’ Choice Awards for the Top 25 “Best Small Hotels – Caribbean,” Conde Nast Traveler’s 2019 Reader’s Choice Awards for the “Best Resorts in the Caribbean,” Fodor’s 2019 list of “100 Most Incredible Hotels in the World,” and Green Globe’s Certification, 2019.
Nightly rates at Secret Bay start at $822 USD. The resort is offering five-, 10- or 14-day escapes inclusive of complimentary night(s), meals and experiences. The packages are bookable now for stays between August 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021. The hotel’s “Book with Confidence” policy allows for penalty-free changes up to seven days prior to arrival through April 9, 2021 and the option to re-book within 12 months with the full reservation deposit applied to a new reservation. Exclusions apply. For reservations and additional information, please email [email protected].
Secret Bay is located at Tibay, Portsmouth, Dominica and can be reached at (+1) 767.445.4444 or [email protected] or online at http://secretbay.dm/.
About Secret Bay
Secret Bay features a limited collection of freestanding, secluded and sustainably-crafted villas that are immersed in nature and positioned on a breathtaking clifftop overlooking the azure Caribbean Sea. Offering architectural residential-style villas, fine dining (including Zing Zing, an open-air “no-menu” concept restaurant), wellness facilities (including the treetop Gommier Spa), night and day access to remote beaches, and a wealth of transformational experiences, Secret Bay provides guests with the ultimate six-star hideaway experience. In late 2019, Secret Bay was accepted into Relais & Châteaux, becoming the first and only property in Dominica and just one of seven properties in the Caribbean to be affiliated with the elite brand. Secret Bay recently earned Green Global Certification and has received numerous accolades in its eight years in operation, including “Dominica’s Leading Hotel” by World Travel Awards and “Boutique Luxury Hotel of the Year” by Caribbean Journal. www.secretbay.dm
It is indeed a great accomplishment for our nature island, we should all be proud of the moments that Dominica makes it at the top regardless of our political opinions. This will help to place Dominica on the world stage where development opportunities and revenue will increase, giving our locals a chance to earn and invest. Congratulation to the developers of secret bay and the efforts you have put into this world renowned resort. Just think about it , we are number 6 in 100 and number one in the Caribbean, let this be a testament to our ability and pride in country. I salute you Secret Bay and Dominica on your achievement, lets continue to be vigilant and take our country to the top let us put country first and make Dominica the envy of the Caribbean and the world
A tremendous entrepreneurial achievement to take something that is pure Dominica, enhance it and bring fame to the island.
That's great news indeed.
