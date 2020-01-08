Security alert for US citizens in Dominica and Eastern Caribbean

The US Embassy has placed its citizens in Dominica and the rest of the Eastern Caribbean on a security alert because of what the say is heightened Middle East Tensions.

According to a release from the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown, the tension in the Middle East may result in security risks to U.S. citizens abroad.

They are encouraging their citizens to keep a low profile, be aware of their surroundings, stay alert in locations frequented by tourists, review personal security plans and have travel documents up to date and easily accessible.

The Embassy says it will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed.

