Sentencing of Rodman Moses Lewis further delayed

The sentencing of murder convict Rodman Moses Lewis of Goodwill has been further adjourned as the court awaits the psychiatric report before handing down its sentence.
Lewis was found guilty of the murder of his child’s mother and ex-girlfriend, Triscia Riviere of Stockfarm, in December 2020 and the prosecution had given notice to the court that it would be seeking the death penalty.
At the last court hearing of the matter, February 1, 2021, the Judge had made an order for a psychiatric evaluation for Lewis to be presented on or before March 1, 2021.
When the matter came for hearing on Tuesday, the Consultant Psychiatrist Dr. Nadia Wallace, who was not present in court, had failed to comply with the court’s order and had not provided any reason for her non-compliance.
Justice Wynante Adrien- Roberts asked that the matter be stood down to await an explanation from the psychiatrist failing which, the Judge said, a bench warrant would be issued for her arrest.
She expressed her dissatisfaction with the prolongation of the matter and apologized to Lewis for the delay in justice.
“Mr. Rodman Lewis, I’m sorry that the court has you waiting this long, too long, for the sentencing of your matter. This matter has been adjourned on several occasions for the same issue and I can no longer wait and I don’t think it’s fair to you to…we cannot continue adjourning this matter and my hands are tied behind my back because I cannot proceed without the psychiatric report.” Justice Adrien-Roberts said.
Sometime after 2:00 p.m. when Dr Wallace failed to appear, a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
“As far as I’m concerned there are consequences for disobeying the court’s order so a bench warrant is issued for her arrest,” the Judge stated.
“We need to recognize that there are certain standards that must be maintained in certain environments and I don’t think we should reduce our standards or pull up any standards that deprive the court. We, as professionals, need to do better. The court cannot make an order and it is totally disregarded,” Justice Adrien- Roberts insisted.
Moments after the warrant was issued, Dr. Wallace presented herself to the court and apologized for not complying with the court’s order.
The bench warrant was vacated and she was ordered to appear in court tomorrow when she will be further directed.
11 Comments
You cant just bash Dr Wallace and believe that lying thieving system. Sometimes the court does not even serve people but put out bench arrest. Well they instruct to serve but the bailiffs forget or don’t. Recently that was the issue in court and it has happened many times. Cases have been postponed just for this reason. Dr Wallace is a phyche doc but she isn’t psycho.
Hello and good morning my people. He’s in jail and he’s not going anywhere. Our Criminal Justice System can address all his lawyers tricks but that won’t get him off. When all his appeals are addressed and denied they will send him to hell.
She expressed her dissatisfaction with the prolongation of the matter and apologized to Lewis for the delay in justice.
But wait nuh, the judge apologized to Lewis? So justice is for him and not the victim’s family?
I mean the doctor self is to be blamed but I find the judge’s apology unnecessary
That is what you call something else
Just hang mister and finish with that nuh! These people are being deliberate in their attempt to circumvent justice. I would jail Mrs. Wallace for trying to mess with the court. . Tisha deserves justice because she did not deserve such a horrible death from this monster.
Mabe she thinks she is Skerrit and ignore the court then. Ewes following the ram.
Justice swift action caused Dr. Wallace to show up in court in quick time……why is the Dr delaying the psychologist report? De guy has already been found guilty…….is it the Dr lacks experience?
This is beginning to appear suspicious!
All I will say is that I smell a couple of rats ……
This delay is further extending the pain of Tricia’s living relatives. Dr. Wallace should have spent the night in jail then give the psychiatric report the next day.
I hope this guy gets the death penalty for this heinous crime and as he has shown absolutely no remorse. No leniency should be given to aynone who committed at his barbaric act.
But that in itself is foolish! How can determine the behavior of someone else, if she has to be threatened with a bench warrant to cause her to show to give her report?
What is the state of her own mind which has to control her behavior if she is qualified to access the mind of someone else?
I applaud the action which was taken as it relates to the doctor. Too many people are enjoying the state’s money and other perks and not delivering to the public. Hope this is a sign of the changing times.