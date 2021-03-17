Sentencing of Rodman Moses Lewis further delayed

The sentencing of murder convict Rodman Moses Lewis of Goodwill has been further adjourned as the court awaits the psychiatric report before handing down its sentence.

Lewis was found guilty of the murder of his child’s mother and ex-girlfriend, Triscia Riviere of Stockfarm, in December 2020 and the prosecution had given notice to the court that it would be seeking the death penalty.

At the last court hearing of the matter, February 1, 2021, the Judge had made an order for a psychiatric evaluation for Lewis to be presented on or before March 1, 2021.

When the matter came for hearing on Tuesday, the Consultant Psychiatrist Dr. Nadia Wallace, who was not present in court, had failed to comply with the court’s order and had not provided any reason for her non-compliance.

Justice Wynante Adrien- Roberts asked that the matter be stood down to await an explanation from the psychiatrist failing which, the Judge said, a bench warrant would be issued for her arrest.

She expressed her dissatisfaction with the prolongation of the matter and apologized to Lewis for the delay in justice.

“Mr. Rodman Lewis, I’m sorry that the court has you waiting this long, too long, for the sentencing of your matter. This matter has been adjourned on several occasions for the same issue and I can no longer wait and I don’t think it’s fair to you to…we cannot continue adjourning this matter and my hands are tied behind my back because I cannot proceed without the psychiatric report.” Justice Adrien-Roberts said.

Sometime after 2:00 p.m. when Dr Wallace failed to appear, a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

“As far as I’m concerned there are consequences for disobeying the court’s order so a bench warrant is issued for her arrest,” the Judge stated.

“We need to recognize that there are certain standards that must be maintained in certain environments and I don’t think we should reduce our standards or pull up any standards that deprive the court. We, as professionals, need to do better. The court cannot make an order and it is totally disregarded,” Justice Adrien- Roberts insisted.

Moments after the warrant was issued, Dr. Wallace presented herself to the court and apologized for not complying with the court’s order.

The bench warrant was vacated and she was ordered to appear in court tomorrow when she will be further directed.