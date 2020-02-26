Seven arrested in connection with string of burglaries

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 at 2:19 PM
Seven persons have been arrested in relation to a series of burglaries which occurred between September 2019 and February 2020.

According to Superintendent in Charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Davidson Valerie, the burglaries happened in the Roseau area as well as Canefield and Morne Daniel.

“On Monday 3rd, February 2020, acting on information received, the CID conducted investigations which resulted in the arrest of seven suspects in relation to the report,” he said. “During the investigations, 6 television sets, 4 laptop computers, 8 cellular phones, 1 computer screen, 1 PlayStation game control, 1 Rolex watch, 2 gold chains, 1 pellet rifle, 1 pair of TN Sneakers, EC$1,100 in cash were recovered.”

Valerie said among the burglaries which were reported during that period, 25 of the cases were solved, “after the suspects admitted to entering the various premises.”

“Six of the suspects have already been charged with burglary and handling stolen goods in relation to some of the matters and have appeared before the magistrate’s court,” the police officer revealed.

He said they were remanded into custody.

“Other similar charges are expected to be brought against the suspects at a later date as investigations continue,” Valerie stated.

3 Comments

