Singers Davonna Bess and FuegoSan of Guyana join IICA’s tribute to agrifood chain workers

Guyanese singers Davonna Bess and Koby Wills (FuegoSan) have joined the campaign of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) to recognize and thank farmers and food chain workers, whose daily efforts are ensuring the production, transportation, marketing and supply of food in the Americas during the Covid-19 pandemic.

IICA’s campaign has brought together renowned artists from different countries in the Americas, who are selflessly participating in the POPULAR MUSIC TRIBUTE TO THOSE WHO WORK DAY TO DAY TO PUT FOOD ON OUR TABLES.

Through the campaign, IICA is seeking to direct greater political and social attention to those who keep the agroindustrial chain functioning, as well as to the farmers who are guaranteeing our food supply at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is challenging the world.

Gustavo Grobocopatel, Gustavo Santaolalla, Gilberto Gil, León Gieco, Carlinhos Brown, Mart’nália, Maria Luiza Jobim, Teresa Parodi, Soledad Villamil, Víctor Heredia, Hilda Lizarazu, Paulo Miklos, Lidia Borda, La Charo (Tonolec), Willy Piancioli (Los Tipitos), Agustín Ronconi (Arbolito), Alejandro Davio (Mundo Alas), Anabella Zoch, Peteco Carabajal, Dolores Solá, Acho Estol (La Chicana), Guadalupe Urbina, Lila Downs, Nano Stern, Ana Prada and Pata Kramer are just some of the performers who have selflessly and generously contributed to the campaign launched by IICA.

Enjoy the performance by Davonna Bess and Koby Wills (FuegoSan) by clicking here:

Several organizations in different countries have taken part in the tribute organized by IICA. In Argentina, the tribute has received the backing of the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries; the Ministry of Culture of the Nation; the Ministry of Social Development; the anti-hunger program – Plan Argentina contra el Hambre; the Secretariat of Media and Public Communication; the public broadcast entity, Contenidos Públicos Sociedad del Estado and the arts foundation, Fondo Nacional de las Artes.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, UNESCO Brazil and the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (ABRAS) have both endorsed and become a part of this campaign.

Access the concert by the Argentinian performers who have joined this campaign by clicking on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=DT1CxNALDus. Contributions from the other artists can also be found on the IICA YouTube channel.

IICA will continue to publish the contributions of the artists participating in the campaign on all its digital platforms and on those of its partners in this initiative, using the following hashtags on social media: