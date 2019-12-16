Sixteen Dominicans deported from the US during 2019 fiscal year

Dominica News Online - Monday, December 16th, 2019 at 4:10 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Of the over 5,000 Caribbean nationals who were deported from the U.S. in 2019, Dominicans amounted to only sixteen of them.

According to reports from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Fiscal Year 2019 Enforcement and Removal Operations data, the exact number of deportees stood at 5,379.

Of that number, nationals from the Dominican Republic accounted for the largest number of deportees to the region with a whopping 2,186.

They were followed by Cuba with 1,179 nationals who were sent packing in 2019.

The third largest number of deportees to the region went to Jamaica.

Seven hundred and fifty-one were sent back in Fiscal Year 2019 while 690 Haitians were given the boot.

The other nations with the largest number of deportees – though significantly less than the top 4 were as follows:

Guyana -125

The Bahamas – 109

Trinidad and Tobago – 106

The other removals by Caribbean nations were as follows:

Belize – 90

Barbados – 29

St. Lucia – 22

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 19

Dominica – 16

Grenada – 13

Suriname – 12

Antigua & Barbuda – 12

St. Kitts and Nevis – 11

Netherland Antilles – 6

British Virgin Islands – 4

Cayman Islands – 3

Turks & Caicos – 3

Anguilla – 2

Bermuda – 2

French Guiana – 2

Aruba – 1

Guadeloupe – 1

Montserrat – 1

 

Read the full report.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.