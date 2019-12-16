Sixteen Dominicans deported from the US during 2019 fiscal year

Of the over 5,000 Caribbean nationals who were deported from the U.S. in 2019, Dominicans amounted to only sixteen of them.

According to reports from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Fiscal Year 2019 Enforcement and Removal Operations data, the exact number of deportees stood at 5,379.

Of that number, nationals from the Dominican Republic accounted for the largest number of deportees to the region with a whopping 2,186.

They were followed by Cuba with 1,179 nationals who were sent packing in 2019.

The third largest number of deportees to the region went to Jamaica.

Seven hundred and fifty-one were sent back in Fiscal Year 2019 while 690 Haitians were given the boot.

The other nations with the largest number of deportees – though significantly less than the top 4 were as follows:

Guyana -125

The Bahamas – 109

Trinidad and Tobago – 106

The other removals by Caribbean nations were as follows:

Belize – 90

Barbados – 29

St. Lucia – 22

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 19

Dominica – 16

Grenada – 13

Suriname – 12

Antigua & Barbuda – 12

St. Kitts and Nevis – 11

Netherland Antilles – 6

British Virgin Islands – 4

Cayman Islands – 3

Turks & Caicos – 3

Anguilla – 2

Bermuda – 2

French Guiana – 2

Aruba – 1

Guadeloupe – 1

Montserrat – 1

