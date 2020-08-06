Sixteen entrepreneurs receive keys to operate businesses at Roseau River Promenade

Sixteen (16) small business owners now have the opportunity to operate their business at the newly built kiosks on the Roseau River Promenade.

Parliamentary Representative for Roseau Central, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit said in Parliament last week that keys have been handed over to those business owners.

According to Poponne-Skerrit, all countries must have a proud and vibrant city and this is why millions were spent in the development of this new scenic promenade.

“Money well spent that will certainly benefit the small business sector,” the Roseau Central MP said. “It will provide new jobs and new business ventures for 16 new entrepreneurs.”

She expressed the view that the promenade will be a spectacle once opened, “a place of excitement, a place to tantalize your taste buds” and anticipates that this will be the new hotspot for the city.

Those who patronize the food vendors at the promenade should expect a wide variety of food because, according to Poponne-Skerrit, careful consideration was given to that in order to attract the “travelling foodie” because “we must promote what is unique to us.”

The Roseau River Promenade is part of the government’s redevelopment plan to improve and beautify Roseau.

It is being funded by the government of Dominica and ALBA.