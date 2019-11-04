“Skerrit claims to have provided $6M for electoral reform; blames opposition for lack of progress”

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is claiming that his government has made available over $6 million to the Electoral Commission to acquire the technology to allow for Electoral Reform in Dominica.
He made the announcement during a cabinet town hall meeting held in Barbados on Thursday last week. The Prime Minister has been under pressure from the Opposition United Workers Party and other groups to issue voter ID cards before the upcoming elections which could be held in less than three months.
But Skerrit told those who attended the meeting that his government is fully in support of the measures required to have Electoral Reform.
“In 2016, after we were devastated by Tropical Storm Erika where I had to relocate two communities because of the disaster, I still went ahead and gave the electoral commission over 6 million dollars to acquire the technology to allow it to be in a position to issue the National ID Cards,” he said.
According to the prime minister, “We provided the Electoral Commission with all the staff it requested and all of the other supporting resources that it requested from the government.”
The Prime Minister claimed that when the Electoral Commission requested funds to begin the process, “I said to them that their request was too low because I needed to ensure that they had all of the resources to effectively implement the issuance of the National ID Cards for the purposes of voting.”
According to Skerrit, at the time, the Commission had a Chief Elections Officer who came from the audit department, “so he looked at things purely from an auditing, accounting standpoint and I provided the Commission with more resources than they had requested of the executive of the government.”
He stated that as far as the executive, which is the cabinet, is concerned, “we had done all what we needed to do.”
He added that as it stands now, the Electoral Commission does not have the legislative authority to issue National ID Cards, “and so we sought to go to Parliament on two separate occasions.”
If anyone is holding back electoral reform, Skerrit said it is the Opposition.
“The first time we went to Parliament there was a mob outside of the Parliament.
“I decided to withdraw the bill on the order paper and to allow for there to be further consultation with stakeholders across the country,” he stated, adding, “we wrote to the opposition in Dominica, for example, and we said to them these are the amendments, tell us which of these clauses you do not agree with and which you agree with so that we can have a discussion, a sensible discussion on the matter and according to him, the opposition are yet to submit to the government what they agree or disagree with.
“The only people who have been the stumbling block in the issuance of National ID Cards in Dominica for the purposes of voting is the opposition,” he argued.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
40 Comments
Mr. Gerald Burton where is the money ( $ 6. million ) PM said he gave you the funds so we need answers , we need accountability and transparency Dominicans keep the pressure on.. Dominica now has 7 airport still in the shy I wonder when will they be landing we are in bad shape, when I saw those people sitting there listening time and time again about the airport it’s sad, we can all do better than that.
A great liar is an abusive thief..
But how his bad-mouth ministers saying skerrit is the envy of the entire OECS and he cannot even implement a basic requirement as electoral reform…. and he say he in charge wee.
court in Tehran has sentenced a colleague of the imprisoned Iranian billionaire to twenty years of jail and repaying $1.3 billion of what prosecutors say is government’s embezzled funds.
According to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)-run news agency, Tasnim, Alireza Ziba Halat Monfared has also been “fined.”
Ziba Halat Monfared, identified by the local news outlets as the “right hand” of the imprisoned Iranian tycoon, Babak Zanjani, was arrested by the Interpol on January 15, 2017, and surrendered to the Islamic Republic.
Babak Zanjani was helping former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad administration to circumvent U.S. sanctions but failed to return funds after he sold oil on behalf of the government. The court has sentenced Zanjani to death. Still, the Islamic authorities insist that they have suspended the verdict, hoping to force Zanjani to return billions of missing dollars.
Every time Skerrit’s mouth is ajar lies jump out. This man has securely handcuffed himself to this lie about the UWP is the party guilty of deliberately delaying electoral reforms. I repeat as I have said numerous times. Lies, corruption and opaqueness in government are problematic to Dominica’s present state of no international airport; no geothermal energy; lack of feeder roads for farmers; sky high unemployment; mushrooming vagrancy ; the sorry state and odorous smell of Roseau. No other Dominican Prime Minister has traveled outside the country more times than Skerrit. Instead of staying more at home and remedy the multiplicity of domestic problems for the last fifteen (15) years, he flags his wings and fly away leaving the country in its quagmire. Real change is needed.
DNO while we are at it I find it very strange that international court had rulings on two cases where Dominican Diplomats were involved and one of them is Aliereza Monfared who was hiding in Dominica for six months and so far I heard nothing or seen nothing on DNO. Aliereza Monfared, a personal friend of Roosevelt Skerrit was mailed in Iran for 20 yrs and has to repay $1.3 billion dollars to Iran’s government. In Dominica we are asking Skerrit where our $1.2 billion dollars went but in Iran they are demanding that Skerrits friend and deplomat must pay $1.3 billion dollars.
Man Roosevelt, you are absolutely delusional; your gossip with yourself is nothing more than an illusion!
You give billions of dollars to foreigners, and local thieves to build so called hotels in the country, allowing them to deposit millions of Dominicans money in their Bank account long before construction get started; and now your illusion is consuming you, you tell us Dominicans to invest our hard earn money in Dominica?
Money which we work hard to earn in Europe, Canada and America.
Guy don’t you know that there are wealthy Dominicans living in America, and Canada who when they hear the name Roosevelt Skerrit mentioned with the name Dominica, it turns them off.
For more than twenty years you screwed up the country, while as you said you are the richest Prime minister in the Caribbean; why don’t you invest your corrupted gains in money in the country, after all you said “I run Dominica” in reference to yourself! You are a bloody clown.
Investment will come…
When a country gets to the point that the leader or in our case the prime minister does not know the difference between voters identification card and national ID card you know that country is in very bad shspe. Skerrit my driver’s license is a national I’d that one gets after practice passing a driving test. However a voter’s identification card is to identify a person as the person he claim to be. For example, I know three John Seaman on the north alone. However a voters ID card would let us know in which polling station each person is registered to vote in so that a John seaman doesn’t vote in vielle Case and then drive to Roseau Central to vote again. I hope I helped you sir
We need Voter ID card Mr Skerrit, not National ID card!!!
So you need not change the law double dunce, and fake doctor.
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Skerrit u look worried u remember the famous cake cutting Ash lorenso lapsen the other guy and you ,Ash dead lorenso lapsen and the guy in jail you a the only one out there your turn coming soon monfared sentence to 20years in jail more to come call the election your jumpsuit is already waiting no measurement one size fit all . Call it Call it u must go.
Once he doing good for the country he wouldn’t focus on the opposition leader
I seems like every time Mr. Skerrit breathes in, he breathes out a lie.
This man holds a PHDD in lying. The sad thing is he has matered the art of telling those lies with a straight face .
I want Dr. Smell-E-Deek to know and understand that he can tell all the lies he wants to those who will listen but IF that election is called without electoral reforms as requested by the people and substantiated by the Joint Committee he invited to Dca there shall be hell to pay. Massive civil disobedience will be unprecedented in the history of this land. If you are too young to remember 1979 I hasten remind you that people like PJ, Charlo, Ambrose and Marley are still alive so get educated by them. Be warned Dr. Smell-E-Deek, be warned!
Damn Lie. I remember they started issuing national ID cards and then they just stopped all of a sudden. Then the electoral office say they were going to start a voter re registration drive. That never happened. We still waiting. The crowd did not stop the parliament. The crowd caused a minister to pull out a gun in parliament and the embarrassment of that stopped the parliament. Damn Lie
First of all a drivers license issued by the traffic department in Dominica can serve as a voter ID as long as the holder is registered to vote.
When I go out to vote in local or general elections in America, all I use to identify me; is my drivers license!
In Dominica everything becomes a mystery, because Roosevelt Skerrit the most corrupted crook in the universe does not want any electoral changes in the country, since the status quo works for him!
So, what is voter Identification card?
The card serves as an accepted form of personal identity.
The Voter ID Card acts as an acknowledgement that the card holder is a registered voter.
The card includes several identification features like the applicant’s signature, photograph, fingerprints, etc., which provide added assurance for the card holder.
In case of an election, the card carries provisions by way of marking to prevent the holder from voting multiple times.
And that is all to Dominica’s mystery!
Honestly, I never hear a more blatante lie than this from. Mr, Skerrit. If he must blame anyone it should be the electoral commission that he has in his hand, three of them benefiting from CBI revenue and they afraid to upset Mister in case they lose that position. Please, dont insult the Dominicans intelligence Dear Sir because most of us have more intelligence than you give them credit for, even if we are poor.
Mr. Pm I see you conveniently forget that it was you who invited the OAS special mission to DA to recommend ways to implement electoral reform.
Your attorney general rejected those recommendations, so how can you blame the opposition for lack of progress?
It’s probably what…8 years? since I was told by my boss to go On the Bay front to take some pictures for ID cards or voters card.
What ever happened to that system?
Only now I really understand why the Labour Party color is RED.
Liar, liar his pants on fire. And fire is RED. And it is not his fault that he is kicking Dominicans with the Labour shoe, because the pants is on fire, he is trying to put it out by kicking in every way he can.
Liar liar your tongue is on fire. He must be Trump 2.0, to boot. At the consultation at the Goodwill parish hall, the government representatives, the attorney general and the minister of foreign affairs announced that there won’t be any electoral reform because there won’t be enough time and this was echoed by many on the government side. This consultation was less than one year ago, so how can the liar in chief tell people overseas that following the passage of Erica he gave the money for electoral reform? In addition, Skerritt invited the joint mission to Dominica to advise on the proper way forward towards electoral reform. If he had given the money over about 4 years ago why seek advice only less than one year ago. Skerritt must blame the government”s surrogate on the electoral commission for following the dictates of the ruling party in trying to call an election without reforms to steal the elections. Concerned Dominicans of all stripes, came together to force your hands.
Anguilla’s and Dominica’s election are always the same year. After the last election in Anguilla, the decision was made to consider Voter I.D. Cards and a clean up of the voters’ list. There were no long debates and political fencing. The voter ID cards have now been created (I have mine) and a new and transparent system is now in place for next year’s election. Dominica has greater human/technical resources than Anguilla so there is no reason why the same thing cannot be achieved in Dominica. It really comes down to political will.
Relevant comparison, Lawie. Let’s be brutally honest. The current corrupt electoral system has worked wonderfully well for the Skerrit led ill-Administration. This is the DLP’s only chance of holding on to power, a corrupt system filled with many loopholes to be exploited. A clean, just electoral system will be a death sentence to the DLP reign. The survival of Skerrit’s scandal plagued Administration is solely dependent on this reprehensible system as it is presently configured.
Do you honestly expect Dominican to believe your lies but again there is a dark cloud over their eyes and cement in their ears, so they will believe what ever untruth you decide to feed them.
If in fact the government allocated $6 million for electoral reform and there was no electoral reform, where did that money go?
Skerrit has become such a habitual liar that he now believes his own lies. Do you realize that he mentioned nothing about the cleansing of the voter’s list? A liar is a thief, no doubt about that. No truly honest or God fearing person would support a Prime Minister who’s allergic to truth. Lies and Corruption are twins brothers. Dominica is undeniably the most corrupt Caribbean country with the exception of Haiti. It is therefore a no brainier that these two countries are at the bottom of the pile in standard of living and life expectancy span. CORRUPTION cripples the development of a country and makes its people impoverished. Skerrit has severely restricted Dominicans ability to achieve their God given potential or to live a fruitful life. Dominica physically, is a natural gem but bad governance by the present corrupt authoritarian regime has rendered it nothing more than a sorry, beggarly island.
“Skerrit has severely restricted Dominicans ability to achieve their God given potential or to live a fruitful life”.
And you think that PM Skerrit has the power to interfere with God’s plan for His people? If you do, then foolish can you be?
While you are saying that the Prime Minister believes his own lies, you are speaking things with extreme exaggeration, which condemn your understand and knowledge of God.
What God has planned for His people–including His enemies–no man can interfere with His plans–whether it be King, Lord, or Master.
PM Skerrit has no power against God’s work, not even if he, himself is the servant; he alone will face God’s judgment, regardless of what that judgment will be; the same is for the rest of us.
Are you guarding your attitude and conducts? For that is your responsibility and yours alone–not the Prime Minister of Dominica
Keep up the lies,cant fool us all the time.
Honorable Prime Minister, a National Identification Card in not a Voter Identification Card.
How can a government in office for almost 20 years fail the electorate by not implementing electoral reform.
The next general elections are due in less than a 100 days, and yet the government has failed to implement a comprehensive program of electoral reform and blames the Parliamentary Opposition.
Clearly it seems that there will be no electoral reform before the next general electoral:
* No voter identification cards
* No cleansing and sanitizing of the voters list
* No Rules on election campaign financing
* No Regulations regarding electoral bribery and treating
* ETC ETC
A wicked government will fall and a foolish people will perish… Only God can save us.
We, the people of Dominica need voter ID card for the next General election and not national ID card.
You guys want to dictate to the people what you want and not what the people need.
Shame on you guys.
Skerrit. You lie. You and Tony Astaphan are doing everything you can to block electoral reform but you will not succeed.
More drivel coming from the outgoing tired Prime Minister.
Where in the world would the idea of the issuance of a NATIONAL ID card come to be the responsibility of an electoral commission?
Skerrit and Levi Peter and Tony Astaphans that complicating the issue of “voters’ ID” with NATIONAL ID. They continue to frustrate the process to try and rig the election in their favor, that is all.
The time is nigh for change of Governance in DA. Pack up!!
Liar liar pants on fire
There are a few things about humanity that I just cannot and one of them is, I just cannot understand how is that we all know Satan is a liar and there is no truth to anything he says and yet, we still believe him and he still deceives so many people. Now to the article above: so PM if you gave $6 million dollars to the election committee for electoral reform how is that we still have no reform? Is that not a question you should be asking to Gerald Burton? Why then are you not demanding answers from him and if he cannot answer why not tell Charles Savarin to fire him?
Mr. Gerald Burton where is the money ( $ 6. million ) PM said he gave you the funds so we need answers , we need accountability and transparency Dominicans keep the pressure on.. Dominica now has 7 airport still in the shy I wonder when will they be landing we are in bad shape, when I saw those people sitting there listening time and time again about the airport it’s sad, we can all do better than that.
This MISLEADER Skerrit lies so much, his image must be placed with dispatch, next to the word liar in the dictionary..Tell us what the opposition and almost everyone in Dominica did not want you to do? You all wanted to go abroad to confirm and/or reconfirm people? This in itself will disenfranchise many voters. You all are not trustworthy and that should never be allowed. All reconfirmation should be done here in Dominica!
By the way, Skerrit said “I” had to give the commission $6 million dollars..Is he a multi millionaire? Some claim that he is a billionaire!
I am starting to believe!
We need Voter ID, and cleansing of the list before election Skerrit!!!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
OMG! What a liar! If he were Pinocchio his nose would circumspan the globe at least twice! The complete system has been bought, the money spent, everything installed and programmed. But Mister is rightfully scared s“&tless to introduce it. And could Mister please learn some proper English?? Of a certain level? It is SOOO embarassing!
So DNO as a news outlet isn’t it your responsibility to go find the truth that the prime minister did or didn’t give the money for such? Why put it out that he “claim” to give the electoral commission, as to say it’s only based on what he said but not from your findings? That’s bais reporting to me because you want the people to make their own assumptions on such a matter when it can be proven whether he did or didn’t.
How does one know when Skerrit tells the truth? Do you?
My dear people of Domininca, please read this silly statement from this so called Prime (Odd) Minister
“Skerrit claims to have provided $6M for electoral reform; blames opposition for lack of progress”
Whenever Skerrit makes a faux pais, he blames it on Hon Linton, UWP and on everyone else and it appears that he is intellectually out of touch in dealing with diplomatic and courteous matters of the state. No wonder Skerrit is seen and known as this “Odd Minister”., who has failed in his stewardship and leadership of our Dominica, but appears to have been engaged in Bin Bobol, Red Clinic abusive Bobol, Fertilizer Bobols etc. This man is a real failure. I need someone to ask failed Skerro. Where is the socio-economic development taking lace in Dominica after he and his failed minister cronies have killed our agriculture, reduced our people to beggars ad have them que up at Financial Centre to receive money? This corruption, abusive and we need an audit. This is job of Welfare…
This man Skerrit, is a big joke you know and political fool. Who really advises this man before he opens his mouth on social media and talks political rubbish.” You see, when you are caught with your Red Pants down, it means that fire has been burning inside, due to lies, deception, misgivings and failure. The Abuse of the Office of Prime Minister, know well now an the Odd Minister.
“If anyone is holding back electoral reform, Skerrit said it is the Opposition.
“The first time we went to Parliament there was a mob outside of the Parliament.” Rubbish talk.
Skerrit, we the people have that 2Right” to protest and to hold you to account as we are concern of the use and abuse of our states finances by you. We do not trust you with our state resources. Too much Bobol on going while the Financial Secretary appears to be sitting back, observes what is happening nd let it go through. It appears then than there is accounatabity and transparency as our funds are dished out…