Skerrit ‘dishonest and hypocritical’ to call for UWP engagement in electoral reform plans – Isaac Baptiste

President of the United Workers Party (UWP), Isaac Baptiste, has called Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit “dishonest and hypocritical” in response to the prime minister’s call for the UWP to fully engage in his plans to pursue electoral reform
The prime minister has revealed that he has invited Caribbean Jurist, Sir Dennis Byron, to perform the service of sole commissioner for electoral reform in Dominica. He said Sir Byron, who is the former president of the CCJ, has accepted.
At the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet on Tuesday, Skerrit pleaded for the opposition’s cooperation in the national interest in this process and extended a “hand of brotherhood” to the UWP by inviting them to work in peace and unity with the government in the wake of the general elections.
In response, Baptiste revealed that almost two years ago, a letter was written to the prime minister raising three major issues one of which called for dialogue between the governing party and parliamentary opposition on ways to move forward on the issue of electoral reform.
He said the prime minister didn’t even have the courtesy of acknowledging receipt of that letter.
“They did nothing; the prime minister did nothing. We met with the President, His Lordship the Bishop, they were not able to convince the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) and the prime minister, in particular, to speak to the issue and respond satisfactorily to two basic issues,” he explained. “Now that they have stolen the election, now that he finds himself in office and he’s looking at another five years in front of him, he’s trying to say that his offering an olive branch.”
Baptiste said it is not within the remit of the prime minister to speak now on the issue of electoral reform. It is that of the Electoral Commission.
Baptiste also said that he finds it “rather strange” that one of the most eminent Jurists in the Caribbean, Sir Dennis Byron is accepting to be head of a one-man commission without knowing the terms of reference of the commission.
Skerrit said at the swearing-in ceremony that the terms and reference and commission will be announced early in the New Year at which time a secretariat will also be established to support Sir Dennis’s work.
“If you are going to appoint someone and someone is going to accept, that person, especially in the capacity and given the level of intellect involved, it would be difficult to understand and believe that Jurist Bryon accepted to chair and lead that commission without knowing the terms of reference of the commission,” Baptiste noted.
He said this situation now leaves the UWP concerned as they question whether or not the prime minister is being honest with the people of Dominica.
He said Dominicans must redefine the electoral reform process because, given what was observed in the last election, going through the simple process of re-verification of names, the DLP will continue finding ways “in getting ID cards overseas to people”, without a complete re-registration of all voters.
The UWP president also anticipates that there will be a next general election within the next two years.
A copy of the UWP letter to PM Skerrit is posted below.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
How can you get over what is stolen of you!!
Stop sitting on your lazy brain! No justice, no peace!!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
That is Skerritt for you, dishonest, con artist and disrespectful as ever. This man will never ever change. Dominicans open allu eyesssssssss
I agree with all statements made by Mr. Baptiste There is something seriously WRONG with the manner in which matters of national interest are handled in Dominica,,
Béeeeeer get over it sa way tonneh
No, we fighting that imposter till he gone. He is a bad influence for our children
Indeed!
Skerrit is a very bad example to all the young people on island! He is the quintessential example of a deceiptful misleader!!!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Skerrit does nothing if deception and deceipt are not involved. The jurist could have good intentions, but once it’s Skerrit selecting him, I must raise a flag..
What is needed is for us to take to the streets and ask for a fresh election, as soon as possible.
St Martin is doing it for fewer reasons than us!
Skerrit has turned “paro”, begging every boy, girl, man and woman, to accept him as PM?
Really? If Trump was impeached, who is Skerrit, not to answer to the people.
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
De money undar your bed. You get your cool out already because u wanted more you on de man case. Get over it ..stupes