Skerrit promises not to renew 2-year lease for rented residence

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has assured opponents of his EC$32,000.00 rental property in Morne Daniel that the lease will not be renewed at the end of the 2-year contract.
Dissent brewed over a decision taken by the Cabinet of Dominica on June 9, 2020, to approve a monthly payment of EC $32,000 for the property from Mercury Properties Development Ltd. for the Prime Minister and his family.
Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton, was among many who strongly condemned the “hefty” approval and had written to Skerrit, demanding immediate revocation.
Organisations such as the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), and other political parties, the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) and newcomer Alternative People’s Party (APP) also added their voice in expressing dissatisfaction over Cabinet’s decision.
In his closing arguments at the 2020/2021 Budget presentation on August 4, 2020, the country’s leader defended the approval of such funds; however, exactly 2 months later, the Prime Minister appears to have had a change of heart.
Speaking on his Anou Palay show on October 4, Skerrit stated, “so the issue of $32,000 will not be an issue no more. At the end of the 2 years you will certainly see an end to this lease and it will not be extended. I’m making every effort to make accommodation for myself as a private citizen and my family as private citizens and that is my simple response to this.”
In addressing statements on public officers’ discontentment over the figure, the Prime Minister advised, “we cannot mix issues. I think if there’s a particular issue that anybody in the country has, let it stand on its own merits.”
Though he admitted that this sum is lofty, Skerrit is of the view that any figure put forth on his behalf would have been met with opposition.
“Nobody was concerned when I lived in a makeshift facility for three years as the Prime Minister of the country. I spent a whole year for example having to walk outside to go to a shower, it took the government a whole year to build a shower for me,” he said, and asked, “Should the President of the United States or the Governor of Florida give up their residence because their country has been locked down and they have seen a dramatic reduction in their earnings? Should the queen of England sell Buckingham Palace and go somewhere else?”
Some have suggested that the Prime Minister should, instead, relocate to his home in Vieille Case, an option which he stated that he too considered at one point.
“I would love to go back to my home in Vieille Case…and there was one period in time when I did move back, but when I look at the police officers who have to provide services to me as Prime Minister, most of those guys they live in Roseau and environs, they have families and I have always been appreciative of what they do for me. I understand the impact that it would have had on them if I have to relocate,” he explained. “Also there is the cost of security in Veille Case because the state will have to put certain systems in place to enhance the security of the Prime Minister because now this is official residence, no longer his private residence and the state has a certain responsibility to the safety and the well-being of the Prime Minister.”
Skerrit pointed out that designs had been made available in 2016 for the construction of an official residence for the Prime Minister in Morne Bruce. However, plans were halted due to the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017.
“I felt that it was not the right time to proceed with building a residence for the Prime Minister while the rest of the country and many citizens were homeless. I went to the Cabinet and I said to them that we need to defer the commencement of the construction and put this on hold and give preference to providing shelter to the citizens,” he said.
The Prime Minister continued, “but there’s a sense that if we had gone to build it, the same people who are saying you should have built it would have been the same people who would be saying ‘oh look, Skerrit build a residence for his self and people don’t have home.’ When we built the official residence for the President, people had issue with it and we were the only country in the western hemisphere which did not have an official residence for the President.
Skerrit proclaimed that upon his departure from the Office of Prime Minister, he will be the strongest advocate for the state to provide adequate and proper accommodation for the leader of the country as he will see to it that no other Prime Minister is exposed to the “indignity” such as he has.
He revealed that a cabinet subcommittee has been appointed to review the official dwelling of the prime minister.
Some of the prime minister’s critics on this issue have suggested that the money being used to pay for his rented accommodation should have been used, instead, to service a loan for the construction of a residence for the Office of the Prime Minister.
Skerritt is no pauper. Why doesn’t he just buy another closer property or rent/lease one out of his salary? He probably doesn’t want to invest any more money in DA than he has to. He still has a place in NY. He already has one in Vieille Case As for Mercury properties……….he may be one of the shareholders or co-owners of this outfit.
So, who are the owners and directors of Mercury Properties Development Ltd.? when and where was it incorporated? its stakeholders should come forward to inform the public of its obviously substantial investment in Dominica.
The Government has been vehemently accused of impropriety and misconduct about this rental property: where are the journalists to do a proper investigation and documentary on this matter to inform the public of the facts?
A search on DNO shows that there have been other Mercury stories in the local news. There is the Mercury Carnival Band and then a strategic firm, https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/general/govt-hires-us-strategic-communication-firm/
Could it be the same folks involved in anything mercury? or completely independent people?
$32 K monthly is no laughing matter MR PM !!
So many low salaries, budget cuts, unemployed citizens in Dominica, but you feel dejected because WE the people see it as morally incorrect?
How is it our problem that police have to do THEIR DAMNED JOBS!!!! They don’t request but DEMAND a raise in their pay every $%#@ing year and for what? To continue NOT doing their “unbiased” work? While we may argue that they are people too, I am waiting for the proof still…
It is with serious concern and not favoritism, that it is a problem that $32 K monthly is a ridiculous amount to spend, where Dominica is still in debt, Corona is still a threat, people are starving, farmers are starting to fall, crime is shifting into full white collar and we the people are still poor as hell. A status similar to Commoners in the eyes of you “nobles”.
Mr. Lennox you sir are no better; however you keep the red team on their toes, so you are actually doing your job. bravo to you sir!!
It’s obvious that the Prime Minister of any Country should have a decent place to live. However, Dominica is not financially able to maintain a residence, Prime Minister or not, for that amount ($32,000.00) Monthly. You shouldn’t have to live in “a makeshift facility” nor have to “walk outside to take a shower”. Why did the “Government take a whole year to build a shower”? You can’t compare the United States of America and the United Kingdom to Dominica. There’s no comparison with “the President of the United States or the Governor of Florida” even if “their Country has been locked down and they have seen a dramatic reduction in their earnings”. NO, “the queen of England” shouldn’t “sell Buckingham Palace and go somewhere else”. You are in Dominica where the Financial status is much, much different. Why wasn’t the Gov’t residence renovated? You shouldn’t wait for the “two year contract” to expire, leaving at that time will be useless. Are you LEAVING…
I like many things the labor party does and getting out of this hostile deal is one of them. Where is the owner’s heart if this man has given him million$ contracts and now needs his help for a place to stay, he rents him a house for $32 grand a month without even a regular infinity swinming pool, no extraordinary view except the same you also see from Fond cole. That’s not how he repays a man for giving him access to over a billion$ of the people money. You failed the man when he needs you most? That’s taking advantage of our boy. Unbelievable!
What gets me all those boom-boom flies so-called Workers clowns and idiotic followers that’s bashing Mr Skerrit and his government not even one of that lot can challenge Mr Skerrit on either education, vision, or anything else that’s why prime minister Dr, Dr Skerrit is not taking any notice of you scumbags so-called Workers clowns.
I’m waiting to see if DNO has enough guts to print my post thank you!
Why do you point fingers and inspire hatred? You are no better than the ones you are shaming and calling butt flies.
I advise you not to put your hand in fire for politicians and respect your fellow man.
Politicians, police, lawyers… all are LIARS, snakes and thugs.
Please remember, once elections are over, there is no parties, just the government and the opposition. No red, blue, green or whatever other color you choose to rep.
This is something most of the 77k in D/ca and abroad have forgotten. Parisian politics will get us no where fast. It is just an illusion causing us to miss the more important problems in our day to day lives.
Education – hundreds of students fees not paid
Vision – non existent (blind as a bat)
Anything else – oh yes, plenty of corruption, thievery and lies
Any other pro Skerrit arguments you can come up with? You are as shallow as a rain puddle
But but who would rent that ugly duplex top a friend for $32k monthly. Today doe even gave a swimming pool, what kind of friend is that with access to Dominica’s purse? 2 years probably already paid up front, I can sell this guy an igloo for only $400k, the price he charged for each of the new houses/appartments.
Bathing in an outside bathroom seems to be such a terrible thing eh.
We are not in kindergarten
Who are they paying to..who is the owner?
So many persons have tarpaulin still and no assistance.
Time will tell. Time will tell.
Its only about him and his residence smh
EC$768,000.00 done lost to the State treasury and end up in your friends pocket… But you so guilty and it burning your conscience so much you getting confused. Or you fooling Dominicans again especially those Laborats… So i ust
Well, I believe this corrupted ……. Roosevelt Skerrit expect to be applauded because he is trying to clear his wicked greedy pathetic conscience.
I see; ” the devil in the details.”
First of all I am asking what is the total cost of construction; and who actually own that house? I suspect the cost in Dominica must be approximately EC three million plus!
I am not going to get into mathematical calculation based on the thirty-two thousand dollars per month rent, because it is way more than that; nevertheless, I assure the skeptics, that Roosevelt paid rent surpasses eight (EC$800,000 ) thousand dollars in a fifty-two (52) weeks period which equals one year.
I am confidence within that period of time based on the rent, that property will be paid for in less than two years.
Who’s the legal owner?
Sometimes people who are corrupted, in high office in government can indeed own a business, or property and rent to themselves.
Do we have a similar situation in…
You’re the PM and I agree as the PM of a country you are allowed certain comforts, a state vehicle, state house, already ministers have how many different allowance on their salary, entertainment allowance, This allowance, that allowance. But back to the issue, If you as a prime minister renting a house lets say…10k a month….15,000 a month…I could PROBABLY agree with that and that’s a big probably. But 64,000? A little again is 100,000? for you and your wife and two kids? in a country where children coming down like flies cause their tuition cannot be paid? 64*3 is 192,000. So you telling me instead of taking 200,000 and pay at least 4 children tuition so they can get an education. We taking that 200,000 and pay for a man lavish lifestyle for three months?64,000 by 2 years is 1,536,000. Instead of putting 1.5 mill into something a PM of a poor country need it for rent. I doe care how red you are, deep deep down you can never tell yourself that is right.
You should think of all the makeshift when you there encouraging laziness with young strong people who can go and work to take care of there self with your red clinic that’s just your excuse for paying for your house lease can be terminated on certain conditions so it can be than have poor tax payers money struggling to make ends meet wick you should be a shame of yourself
Lets look at the information in the public domain, (i) Cabinet approved for building a residence for the Prime Minister (ii) Following hurricane Maria the Prime Minister decided that the government should not undertake that expenditure since many Dominican are homeless and need assistance. (iii) a private entity Montreal Management has built a house on private property and its being rented at a monthly cost of $32,000 as the Prime Minister residence. The best option was to have Montreal Management build the residence on state land at the Mourne, enter into a loan arrangement and the monthly $32,000 as installment payment. At the end of the day government would have a prime minister residence and not a tenant.
That can happen now, but as PM he needs to live in a place with integrity in the interim while the official residence is being built
You call a $32,000.00 Monthly rental property “a place with integrity”? What does “integrity” mean?
Are you perhaps one of the girlfriends that received one of the CBI apartments? YOU clearly have something to be grateful for.
did i read rent or lease?
isnt there a big difference?
By every calculation, when the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica is finished paying the rent for two years, this house can be considered to be a gift to the owners from the taxpayers of the Commonwealth of Dominica, whoever the owners may be. And in a real country the owners of this property being rented by the Head of State, would need to be public knowledge. In fact it should be in the Gazette, considering the very public Parliamentary debate and Cabinet approval of this rent! Who really owns this property and why are the taxpayers of the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere being asked to pay this owner’s mortgage? That is the real question needing answered?
Hold on Mr Jack * * * Dominica is not the poorest nation in the western Hemisphere you just watch what you saying it is …… like you that is giving Dominica a bad name because of poor education get your facts right!
Mr. Man Dog, my political foe; just in case you do not know what is poverty; be informed Dominica is the epitome of poverty!
Dominica defines poverty; hence Dominica is the poorest country: it is the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere!
You are now asking yourself “what about Haiti?
I’ll cut it short: as of 2019 the population of Haiti was 11.26 million people; in simply terms, in the English language we are talking about eleven million, two hundred sixty thousand people.
Dominica’s population is 70,000 forever; in spite the fact that the majority of Haitians are poor; if you make comparisons in development between Dominica and Haiti Dominica is at the bottom of the ocean, while Haiti seems to be floating out there on the horizon!
The only people in Dominica who are not poor are Roosevelt, Melisa, his passport sales men, his two American son’s and I understand his Dominica born son; we don’t hear about him: perhaps he is Frenchman, like him papa or turn…
Skerrit lays this out as an “either or” situation whereby he is either required to lie in a hovel or a palace. Nobody is suggesting he lives in a ghetto. But $32K plus other expenses is a bit excessive.
It is ludicrous to compare the residence of the Dominica PM with that of the queen of England or the president of the United States. The last time I checked, these countries do not come on their knees looking to China to build their infrastructure. Their economies are sufficiently productive to provide those amenities for their leaders.
His argument reminds me of someone who goes begging for a place to sleep, while they have their high end car parked outside. When you cannot provide the basics for yourself, you cannot think of buying luxury items. That is the height of irresponsibility.
No mention of the Morne Bruce residence not being repaired 3 years later although it was budgetted for. 64,000 x 24months1.5 mill. We know he lies so much that at the end of the contract he will come with a different cry about having nowhere else to live.
Man only if you paid back some of the money China borrowed you, that $32K would be nothing.
You must be living in the U.S.A. Only Americans use just grammatically mangled grammar. China would not the borrower but the lender.
The average Dominican doesnt know the difference either. So what is your point? That only Americans dont know the difference between borrow and lend or when to use the two? Because right here in Dominica we have malapropism, improper grammar, bad spelling etc etc from grown people who say they went to school. Whats worse is you correct Dominicans and they either ignore you or get offended. Others laugh like its a joke. Your response also needed quite a bit of editing Mr./ Ms. “Me”. r
Waste of time, the damage has been done!
I remember election time when I tried to debate with my neighbours the issues and bad governances. I was lambasted and brushed aside . Now , their family member fell ill suddenly and to their disbelief the ventilator at the A&E Dept of the “Dominica China Friendship Hospital” wasn’t working which could have saved her life. She passed within hours. Now that it has hit home they are of the view and mind you only now that the PM’s bad decisions are to be blamed. Now and only now they are criticizing the $64K rental monthly. What others should learn from is that Now and only now is too little too late, a love one has already perished in this misguided , misled and greedy Government system.
Wickedness has brought them to their knees. They knew. It was only when it hits home, that they does want to act like their eyes can open. ITs too late. The man is here for another 4 years at least. Dominicans like to see other suffer while they prosper, until its their turn to suffer. only then do they know about sharing and caring and doing the right thing. Let those wicked laborites that upholding the nonsense that happening take all their blows.
A promise from Roosevelt Skerrit is like carrying water home in a panier absolutely useless and worthless.
you better off carrying it in your bare hand
That house/ palace is the epitome of corruption, greed, arrogance, unfairness and insensitivity. It’s sure evidence when a ‘LEADER’ has lost his way.
Mr. Skerrit suffers from an acute case of low self esteem as he was deprived as a child. So in order to erase his humble upbringing he has to have the biggest and costliest house; the most modern and luxurious fleet of vehicles; the most expensive designer suits and the most money in the country. He has attained all of these from the salary of a civil servant while thousands of Dominicans live in heart wrenching poverty. In spite of this blatant wrongdoings, influential Dominicans remain stoically silent and many who live from ‘hand to mouth’ lend him support. JUST UNBELIEVABLE
I do think there is something in what you say Ibo. What was Skerrit’s childhood like, with whom and how did he grow up. Who are is mum and dad. I’ve never heard him talk about that. I grow up with an outside shower and river baths and latrine like many of us and there is nothing to ashamed about that but there was plenty of love and laughter. Could it be that his resentment and lack of empathy and sense of entitlement stems from that. I understand children can get permanently damaged in early life if they brought up like that and such damage is permanent and can not be fixed later in life. In any case the man is an enigma with an awkward demeanour.
I do not blame Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit for trying to grab and take as much as he can from the revenue generated for Dominica because there are no checks and balances on him or his supreme authority to rule as he pleases, and we like it so! But do you know that there are Dominican citizens right now supporting this theft of the nations revenue? These are the people I do dot understand, the Dominicans supporting, aiding and abetting, approving of this robbery! Lawyers, pastors, advisors and fellow parliamentarians. Even now the PM conscience is telling him this is wrong, it is bothering him! But some Dominicans will thumb this down because they are the receivers of stolen materials, stolen wealth, stolen loot! These are the people that make me sick, not Skerrit! Si pas ni soutiwez pas ni voleur! Dominicans in high places soutiwez! Accomplices to the theft from the nation!
Dear MR Editor, Please address the Prime Minister with respect whenever you are making reference to him. It should always be Mr Skerrit or PM , not just Skerrit whichever side of the fence you belong to.
ADMIN: We have said this before, but this is the standard regionally and internationally with regards to news reporting.
Both Fox and CNN refer to US president Donald Trump as “Trump” throughout the majority of their articles.
This is the smartest decision you’ve ever made! How many homes do you need? Why the excuse about not being able to live in YOUR house in Vielle Case? Seriously, stop lying. What do you mean the police live too far? They’re assigned to you, but, they swap shifts, no? What does living in Roseau and its environs have to do with grown, “trained” men, pulling shifts then going back home?
You really do need to go to your own home and live there. That 32K was unfair to cover rent when you are NOT homeless. This decision not to renew your lease shows that perhaps, just perhaps, you have a tad bit of conscience. We shall see..
Dear DNO,
I know you are going to deny this but, please refrain from not posting many if not most of my comments. Do I post anything offensive? I speak my mind, share my opinion like many others, yet, you ALWAYS choose not to post my comments. There are so many people on here who posts really bad and nasty things and they get a free pass. Let…
ADMIN: “…you ALWAYS choose not to post my comments…”
You have 154 approved comments. How is that always?
The last house he was in just down the road from where he is now was repaired long before he moved into that mansion. Wicked he wicked. He could have went back into it. Plus the amount of time it took to build the mansion, the house in Borne Bruce could have been torn down and rebuilt easily because the foundation is still good. High life he life. Never see come see. Pure country bookie mentality. No offense to people from the countryside as my father himself is a country man. But my father build his own house, lived within his means, worked hard and was never about impressing other people apart from his own family.
DNO, I choose my terminology, not you. You approved 154 out of how many? I expected an excuse. Moving on…..
ADMIN: Your logic applies to us as well; we choose what comments we approve (based on our comments policy) not you.
With that in mind, we have approved the vast majority of your comments which is why you deflected our question.
However, we do agree on at least one thing – time to move on.
154, what you writing a book and using DNO to publish it?
Garçan how you can justify giving one of your cronies “768,000“ almost a million dollars nuh for a benefit you don’t even need,,,
And on top of that while you still have people without places to stay since the hurricane,,,
Plus the public library still doh have roof on it,,,
Garçon Lawee Palay nuh!!!
You doh care about people Garçan but then again what else is expected nuh from allyou
Neva-See-Come-See-Go-Crazy,,,
Skerrit checking he too IMPORTANT to be bathing outside like a lowly commoner. What alu believe nuh? See where I die
A promise is a comfort to a fool.
By that time we would have paid for your castle, then you’d announce that you retiring from politics.
You think you smart but you not clever!
Anybody can see that coming a mile away.
every government is entitled to provide a residence for it leader. when he leaves office it should be given to the next leader. problem is in Dominica it seems nobody else will ever get a chance to live in that house. Why doesn’t Dominica have term limits for its leaders like the USA where u can only be president or governor for 2 terms as he mentioned?
That cannot happen as the government doesnt own the building. A lease has been signed. Unless the person whose is leasing the property want to continue to rent to the government. Otherwise, as it stands, there is NO official residence for the PM, that is why he has been able to do what he is doing. Right after Maria, he was seen on that property with 2 other government officials “having a look”. Shortly after construction began. All that time most of Dominica was just struggling to get any kind of supplies they could get. Noone had light, most had no water yet, but he was already making plans with his comrads.
so if skerrit making private arrangements for he and his family as a private citizen after the lease is up, where will de official Prime Minister residence be den?
you not clever and you not smart either
mr putting his foot in his mouth……he cannot genuinely explain himself out of dat komess
de man suggesting to leave that $64,000 noose on tax payers neck…so heartless.
i would like to see that lease….there should be a clause he can use to ease up on de treasury.
Ok Skerrit since we are paying a rent of $64, 000 a month, and you have already decided to move out after two years, can you and the government please make the lease agreement public so we can see the terms of the lease?
PM, everytime you open your mouth to speak you seem to be putting yourself in more trouble. As a Laborite I suggest you take Matt’s daily advise to “think first before you open your mouth and remove all doubt” PM now you in real trouble and trust me the US embassy, the FBI and others are listening to your Anou Palay and
the Hot Seat and theyrecording every statement you make and will use them against you on the BIG day. They know how to connect the dots.
Well the lease is being drawn up as we speak. There was no need for one before it was requested. so now, i guess it needs to be manifested.
This is madness! Skerrit should have bee ran out from that house already by we the patriots. Now he feel like we gave up so that means he can stay in there because all we did was talk BS on Matt In The Morning and CCM got satisfaction by showing up for one day. Lol it is alleged that the PM said Earl. B and Moon-Sew-Yea barks are soooo much louder than their bite its not funny
I told these guys we need to go there and keep an ALL Night protest singing and chanting. They can never block all of us at night because we will come from all angles. Come on people lets go back up there. I’m ready, are you?
Skerrit is in such a state of confusion that it’s not funny. The question that should be on every Dominican mind is whether Skerrit will ever live as a Private Citizen in this country, let alone in a matter of Two years…I think not..
The Arc of the Moral Universe is long but bends towards justice..two years isn’t enough sir. It should disturb you well enough to lose sleep no matter how expensive the house, that whilst many Dominicans have no future in their own land you make a mockery of the scarce financial resources of this blessed land.
Skerrit …You’re a PRIME MINISTER, you’re not a QUEEN of one of the nations that lead the world or the PRESIDENT of a world power. You’re a prime minister of a little poor malaway island that doesn’t have a proper air port barely have nothing but you want to live like the president? Make it worst you not even the president? Sir…Act your wage eh
PM, I giving you up to February 2021 to set your house in order because according to Acts 20:23 “… in every city that imprisonment and suffering are waiting for me.”
So is Skerrit implying or informing the nation that in two years time he will residing in the US and dressed is suit similar to the one I saw Aliereza Monfared dressed in? So will Melissa be visiting you in the US or will she take residence in the US with PM? If so it wil not be your responsibility to provide residence for your family because you will have no control over that matter
Once again Skerrit has lied and mislead Dominicans. Skerrit, I put it to you that according to the Al Jazeera report the property belongs to Roosevelt Skerrit. The question that you need to answer is, did you take a loan to build this mansion? If so, where and for how much? What is the value of your property and what’s your salary like? Mr. PM you know if Lennox Linton or an ordinary Dominican had built a house close to the size of yours, your police would have already charged them for money laundering and, if it was Lennox Linton you and Tony would have already found a way to jail him for money laundering, drug trafficking and other fake charges? But you are right “Skerrit runs things”and “no damn law or constitution can stop I Roosevelt Skerrit of Vielle case” from doing what he wants.
yet he doesnt want to pay us hard working farmers for our land hes taking for the international airport. we have been struggling to recover from the raveges of hurricaine maria only to have our hard work and land being stolen from us. those that he is offering to pay per acre is less than his monthly rent.
Do not believe anything that emanates from this notorious LIAR’S mouth. Take a minute and consider his frivolous excuses for not living in his own home in Veille Case. Complete Gibberish!
Just imagine this. In a time when thousands of citizens can’t find jobs, financially embarrassed and have no means of providing adequately for their family, Skerrit and his immediate family bask in a palatial Fortress , paid for from the treasury, $64 300 monthly.
This egregious action along with many other anomalies, shows the heartlessness and callous nature of this soulless man.
History is sure to pour utter contempt on this man’s tenure in office.
You are so right Ibo. Didn’t he build that house in Veille Case when he was already in office as PM. for his own occupation. Was it the wrong decision What does all this contradiction talk mean?
Skerritt do right. He know Dominican will call Matt on q95 ,and then that to will pass and life continue. That’s wickedness in a 3rd world country where he can’t even give a stimulus package he asking poor people to pay for his rent. Man go live in your hometown or the house the state provides for all the PM before you. I know he maybe can’t sleep knowing he’s riding on poor people back😭😭
32000 for 2 years is 768000 ec dollars . you dont need to renew the lease because the state will already have most likely paid the cost of the building back
This kleptomanic is delusional as they get. All this excuses boils down to one thing. Skerrit feels that after being PM for so long and after giving people state resources as he pleases, that entities him to a large portion of the state resources. He has used the office of the PM to amass personal wealth and manipulated the state police force into being his personal security. Are all policemen in special branch from Roseau or expected to stay in Roseau? Dominica is only 7 miles from center east or west and about 35 miles long. The reasoning above from a serial liar is nothing but another deceptive rant that serves to manipulate the population into him having his way. The guy has no love for Dominica nor dominicans and i do not think has any empathy. Everything he has done is for personal glorification and to shut people up when he grabs for himself. He shared state resources for a few butt cleaners and cult followers and divide and despise those who exposes his shenanigans. Devilish!!!
“Nobody was concerned when I lived in a makeshift facility for three years as the Prime Minister of the country. I spent a whole year for example having to walk outside to go to a shower…”
In many of the most luxurious houses in the Caribbean the shower is outside. Showering outside is one of the delights of living in the tropics. I twice daily get my exercise and “shower” by climbing back and forth on a steep hillside to bathe in the river.
@Roger, you talking rubbish where in the carribean have you seen luxurious houses with showers outside? Next time you will say toilets outside as well it’s people like you with your crap talking that is making it difficult and bad for the majority of good people in the carribean.
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/51580358203273459/ .. Anguilla
http://tropixtraveler.com/islands/outdoor-showers-15-top-resorts-with-amazing-private-open-air-cascades/ .Belize
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/248964685621458123/ Antigua
and .. umm .. oh yes .. Secret Bay … who knew?
SECRET BAY, as well as a few other places. You my friend, need the internet for better uses and some culture in your life.
If you check out the architects that have designed houses in the tropics for the rich and famous you’ll find that an outdoor shower is high on their client’s list of requirements.
Incidentally, there is a lot to be said for a lavatory that’s open to the breeze.
@Roger, I was talking about the way that you stated your comments “outdoors showers” giving foreigners wrong impression, I also have a outside shower before entering and out off my hot tub no big deal!!
He should state where and which building is this makeshift facility before attempting to give persons the impression that he was impoverished. The media should investigate this statement and fact check it. Also DNO where is the balance reporting?
In the state house he talking about. the house he had to share. Meanwhile alllll dominicans, is in river and outside and with collected water we had to bathe too. He acting like he wasnt supposed to suffer that indignity, even though the rest of the plebs had to. His complex is making him sound like a fool.
First of all, after the hurricane, maybe 90% of Dominicans was showering outside,, showering in river.
Secondly, you shower outside..”oh oh..poor baby”.Showering outside give you excuse for a 64,000 house? Give me 10 grand, couple bags of cement, two yards of stone and sand. And the kind of bathroom I building for you there. When you step inside, you must think is one of them hotels in Dubai you enter
Dr Hon Skerrit, you are truly a man that was placed in this leadership position by the Great God we serve. You’re being crucified by the opponents for looking out for best interest for you and your family knowing surely well they would have done the same. You are giving to citizens houses valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars, improving their standards of living and you’re supposed to stay in a trash can, that’s what the opponents think you deserve? They’re wrong! You deserve to be comfortable and happy after all you are doing for us. We are standing with you.
Man, this comment is truly sick and sucks.
Father christmas man? Donations he giving us man? with our own money. People, do you hear and see how these people think? And you cannot tell them NOTHING to change their mind. You can come with fact, figures, truths, pictures! They love their PM. I call it impractical fanaticism.
By that time they will do some cocomaka to magically transfer the house to his wife name or to his “good friend”. Mark my words. Two years ago when he came about and said he wasn’t building no”29 million dollar house”, I told my friends “Mark my words, he going to be living in it”. So said so done. In two years he going to flip the script and be the owner of the house. Watch and see. The gentleman specifically said he wasnt building no “29” million dollar house, maybe it was 27, 31 or 30 million but NOT 29 million so he didnt lie, he didnt say he wasn’t building a house, he was building a house…it just wasn’t 29 million lol. Play with Skerrit still.
Wealthiest prime minister in caricom, begging for cash… hard times yo
Skeritt needs his head tested , after telling us “I run tings” now he is behaving as if someone else is preventing the construction of an Official residence for the Prime Minister now and forever.
Who is the owner of the Mansion you are living in?
Has any rent been paid to Mercury Properties the alleged company the Government is renting from?
Mr Skeritt your profile has been built on a pyramid of lies and even your most avid supporters will watch you pay someday and look on with awe as you are taken away because they will feel jilted!
Skerritt cannot even make a strong case for having the citizens pay an exorbitant amount for him to live. First he suggested that it was a choice between a banana shed or this $32,000 per month mansion, as if there isn’t any choice in-between. To reference the home for the president, which cost $27 million, is ridiculous. Skerritt is suggesting that it’s either a very expensive undertaking or nothing at all, and he doesn’t want anyone to criticize his aquired expensive tastes. On the question of police expenses for security, it doesn’t matter where he resides, there is going to be that expense. The fact that he’s now promising to vacate the mansion at Morne Daniel, is because he now realized that it doesn’t look right. His saying that everything he proposed is criticized, reflects his own hyper political state of mind and not reality. Why didn’t he spend some of the airport money for building the home of the prime minister. Wrong priorities by a swell- headed leader.
Greedy leader.
Your final debacle will come when you are answering questions under oath, in a box.
The more you grab the unhappier you are. It shows on your lying face!
Wicked Soul.
There’s gotta be a kickback somewhere. A portion of that money is going back to someone as a payment. There’s no other rational for that $32,000 a month lease.
What’s mind boggling though is how this government ever thought that this would be palatable with the citizens. SMH. I mean this is brazen.
We The People should demand that cheaper more “affordable” accommodations should be sort for the Prime Minister right now; and this lease terminated. We should not have to wait out the 2 years.
“We should not have to wait out the 2 years.”
I agree. He should move out–immediately! Still buying time and peeing on people’s legs and calling it rain. Brazen indeed.
News flash: Protesters storm Kyrgyzstan president’s offices.
Nonsense! Skerrit should not have asked the state for it in the first place. By the time the term expires the state has more or less paid for the house. It’s just another one of Skerrits famous smoke screens.
Here we go it is exactly what the prime minister said in his statement, RoRo has just proved it, long time people use to say Satan is never far away!!!!