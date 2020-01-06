Special constable charged with kidnapping of 16-year-old

Dominica News Online - Monday, January 6th, 2020 at 12:53 PM
A male Special  Constable of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) has been arrested and charged for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl late in 2019.

The individual appeared before a Roseau magistrate today, January 6th, 2020, where the charge was read to him.
He was granted bail in the sum of $75,000.00 with one surety.
The matter was adjourned to May 14th, 2020.
He is represented by lawyer, Darrius Jones.

3 Comments

  1. zaboca
    January 6, 2020

    If he was charged why is his name withheld? In a day and age like today we need to stop shielding these characters. This is why this type of evil will prevail in our society.

    ADMIN: Once he has been convicted his name will definitely be published.

  2. Ibo France
    January 6, 2020

    Officers, you are entrusted to uphold the laws of the land. One bad officer can give the force a permanent black eye. Leave these young impressionable female children alone. Learn to control your libido. Ten minutes of pleasure, maybe five, for years behind bars. It doesn’t worth it. Think with your head and not your genitalia.

  3. Bad man
    January 6, 2020

    I wonder if he had sex 😂

