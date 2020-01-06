Special constable charged with kidnapping of 16-year-old

A male Special Constable of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) has been arrested and charged for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl late in 2019.

The individual appeared before a Roseau magistrate today, January 6th, 2020, where the charge was read to him.

He was granted bail in the sum of $75,000.00 with one surety.

The matter was adjourned to May 14th, 2020.

He is represented by lawyer, Darrius Jones.